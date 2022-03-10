Martela Corporation’s Annual Report 2021 is available
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- MARAS.HE
Martela Corporation’s Annual Report for 2021 has been published in Finnish and English.
The report including the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement is attached to this release as PDF and XHTML files and is also available on Martela’s website www.martela.com.
Martela Corporation
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media
www.martela.com
Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.
Attachments