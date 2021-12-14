U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

MARTELA CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN 2022

Martela Oyj

Martela Corporation’s financial information in 2022 will be published as follows;

  • On Friday 11.2.2022, Financial Statement Release for 2021

  • On Friday 6.5.2022, Financial Review for January-March 2022

  • On Friday 12.8.2022, Half Year Report for January-June 2022

  • On Friday 4.11.2022, Financial Review for January-September 2022

The Annual Report for 2021 will be published on Martela’s website during week 10.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 3.00 p.m.

The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 21 January 2022 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 44, 00371 Helsinki, Finland.

The financial information will be published in Finnish and in English on the company’s website.


Martela Corporation

Kalle Lehtonen
CFO

Distribution

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Main news media


www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.



