Martela Corporation’s financial information in 2023 will be published as follows;

On Friday 10.2.2023, Financial Statement Release for 2022

On Friday 5.5.2023, Financial Review for January-March 2023

On Friday 11.8.2023, Half Year Report for January-June 2023

On Friday 10.11.2023, Financial Review for January-September 2023

The Annual Report for 2022 will be published on Martela’s website during week 10.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 29 March 2023 at 3.00 p.m.

The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 27 January 2023 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 73, 02151 Espoo, Finland.

The financial information will be published in Finnish and in English on the company’s website.



Kalle Lehtonen

CFO



Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.

