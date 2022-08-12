U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.75
    +8.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,352.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,350.75
    +39.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,981.40
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.76
    -0.58 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.36
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0319
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    +0.46 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2700
    +0.2710 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,969.17
    -598.87 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.49
    -5.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,499.14
    +679.81 (+2.44%)
     

MARTELA CORPORATION’S HALF YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martela Corporation
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MARAS.HE
Martela Corporation
Martela Corporation

The January–June 2022 revenue increased and operating result improved compared to previous year.

April–June 2022

  • Revenue was EUR 27.3 million (18.6), representing a change of 46.6%

  • Operating result was EUR 0.1 million (-2.0)

  • Operating profit per revenue was 0.3% (-10.6%)

  • The result for the period was EUR -0.3 million (-2.1)

  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.06 (-0.46)

January–June 2022

  • Revenue was EUR 54.3 million (38.5), representing a change of 41.1%

  • Comparable operating result was EUR 0.2 million (-3.5)

  • Operating result was EUR 0.2 million (-4.0)

  • Operating profit per revenue was 0.3% (-10.3%)

  • The result for the period was EUR -0.3 million (-4.4)

  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.07 (-0.98)

Outlook

Outlook for 2022

Martela anticipates its Revenue to grow over 10 % compared to previous year and operating result to be positive.

Key figures, EUR million

 

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2021

 

4-6

4-6

%

1-6

1-6

%

1-12

Revenue

27.3

18.6

46.6 %

54.3

38.5

41.1 %

91.9

Operating result

0.1

-2.0

 

0.2

-4.0

 

-1.3

Operating result %

0.3 %

-10.6 %

 

0.3 %

-10.3 %

 

-1.4 %

Result Before taxes

-0.2

-2.1

 

-0.3

-4.5

 

-2.3

Result for the period

-0.3

-2.1

 

-0.3

-4.4

 

-2.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/share, EUR

-0.06

-0.46

 

-0.07

-0.98

 

-0.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on investment %

2.1

-31.2

 

2.3

-31.9

 

-4.7

Return on equity %

-9.5

-83.0

 

-5.5

-88.3

 

-21.3

Equity ratio %

 

 

 

21.2

20.4

4.0 %

22.2

Gearing %

 

 

 

84.0

81.6

3.0 %

74.8

Ville Taipale, CEO:

“Second quarter this year was still defined by war in Ukraine, which caused general uncertainty in the market. Despite of this we were able to increase our revenue by 46.6 % in the second quarter compared to same period last year. Revenue for the second quarter was EUR 27.3 million and for the period January – June EUR 54.3 million.

Development where our new orders increased compared to same period last time continued in all main markets also in the second quarter of this year.

Our operating result improved significantly also in the second quarter compared to the same period last year and was EUR 0.1 million. Operating result was positively impacted by increased revenue, actions done in terms of improvements in the cost structure, as well as determined work to manage material price increases and maintaining sales prices.

I am pleased that we again achieved a positive operating result, which was the fourth consecutive quarter after a long period of loss making years. Operating result clearly is still not on satsifactory level, but it gives us possibility in the future to focus even more on creating profitable growth.

War in Ukraine and uncertainty caused by it has negatively impacted the overall market situation as well as raw material prices and supply. Increases in inflation and interests rates will also have impact to the market situation. It is difficult at this point to evaluate what impacts these will have in the mid-term to development of our revenue and result performance.

We believe that working environments will permanently change in the future. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the process of changing the way we work. The office is just one of the many places where we work from, and for some of us the amount of remote work will increase for good. This will increase the demand for multipurpose working spaces and the need to invest in remote working conditions. We will continue, together with our customers, to be a forerunner in creating user centric working environments, which will improve user experience, efficiency and innovation capabilities, as well as lower the overall costs. We will meet our customers needs for increased flexibility in workplace with our WaaS concept, which we have piloted and actively developed further during the last winter. Interest towards our concept has been encouraging and we expect it to have a positive impact on our business.”

Market situation

Gradual removal of restrictions caused by corona pandemic has impacted positively to Martela’s market environment. Simultaneously war in Ukraine has brought uncertainty to the market and caused radical price increases in the raw materials as well as restricted the supply of materials. In addition rapid increase in inflation and interest rates will also have impact to the market situation. It is too early to say what impacts these will have in the mid-term to overall market situation.

BRIEFING

A briefing will not be held, but additional information can be asked by telephone from CEO Ville Taipale and CFO Kalle Lehtonen on Friday 12th August, 2022 from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. EET.

Martela Corporation
Board of Directors

Ville Taipale
CEO

Further information
Ville Taipale, CEO, +358 50 557 2611
Kalle Lehtonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 539 968

Distribution
Nasdaq OMX Helsinki
Key news media

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela supplies user-centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are what matter most. We focus on the Nordic countries because, based on our common open work culture and needs, the Nordic countries are leaders in hybrid workplaces.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Rhine River Set to Shrink to Critical Threshold for Navigability

    (Bloomberg) -- The Rhine River on Friday is set to shrivel to a crucial level that could upend the trade of fuels throughout Europe, with the effects potentially rippling through the continent for months. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing

  • Japan July core CPI seen rising 2.4%, near 8-year-high - Reuters poll

    "Electricity and gas prices started to re-accelerate, while price hikes are becoming more prevalent in goods such as processed foods," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. Economists estimate the nationwide core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food costs but includes energy, was 2.4% higher last month than a year earlier. Excluding periods when the indicator was skewed by effects of higher sales tax, the expected core CPI rise for July would be the fastest since August 2008.

  • China's SMIC posts quarterly revenue surge but warns of some panic in chip sector

    Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Friday reported a 42% jump in second-quarter revenue but also said the sector was facing some "panic and uncertainty". A slowdown in demand for smartphones in particular has driven down prices for certain chips, co-CEO Zhao Haijun told investors on an earnings call. Memory chip maker Micron Technology has cut its current-quarter revenue forecast citing waning demand for PCs and smartphones, while GPU chip maker Nvidia has warned of weak demand for its gaming business.

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark, Chicken Soup for the Soul

    Yahoo Finance Live host Brian Cheung looks at several trending stocks making moves in the after hours trading session.

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?

    Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.

  • Dow Jones Fades As Fed Official Gives This Warning; Coinbase Dives As Bitcoin Rallies; Disney Pops

    Dow Jones gains faded. A senior Fed official issued a warning. Coinbase stock plunged as Bitcoin rose. Disney stock soared on earnings.

  • Amazon Stock Upgraded: Is Profit Flow Rising For Online Giant?

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, it's important to focus on those with rising stock price strength. Market history and research show that stocks that go on to make the biggest gains typically have an 80 or higher RS Rating in the early stages of their moves. When the recession hit, forcing people to stay home, Amazon sales, profits and stock price took off.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.