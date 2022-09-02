U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.75
    +22.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,818.00
    +155.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,363.00
    +70.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.30
    +12.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    +2.06 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.40
    +11.10 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    17.98
    +0.31 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0056 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2440
    -0.0210 (-0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    25.24
    -0.63 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1552
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6850
    +0.4670 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,288.43
    +335.78 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.88
    +12.22 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.38
    +52.88 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Martello Announces Stock Option Grant

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace, a segment of the broader market for digital experience monitoring (DEM), announced today that it has granted 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to Chief Financial Officer Jim Clark, an officer of the Company. This is a one-time stock option grant associated with Mr. Clark's appointment in May 2022.

Logo: Martello Technologies Group (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)
Logo: Martello Technologies Group (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

The Options are exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.03 per share. The Options will vest in equal annual instalments over 36 months and expire five years from the date of grant.

Stock option grants are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan approved by Martello shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting on September 21, 2021 (the "Stock Option Plan"). Martello grants stock options as part of its strategy to incent and retain a strong team that will drive growth.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions to optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace. The company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods and " includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking information is neither a statement of historical fact nor assurance of future performance. Instead, forward-looking information is based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking information relates to the future, such statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Therefore, you should not rely on any of the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the following:

  • Continued volatility in the capital or credit markets and the uncertainty of additional financing.

  • Our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so.

  • Changes in customer demand.

  • Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment.

  • Delayed purchase timelines and disruptions to customer budgets, as well as Martello's ability to maintain business continuity as a result of COVID-19.

  • and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2021 dated January 7, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking information provided by the Company in this news release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c0092.html

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Hollysys management to lead take-private deal at $1.8 billion valuation -sources

    A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation Technologies management plans to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal that would value the firm at $1.8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. The management team, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Wang Changli, has won endorsement for the deal from the municipal government of Beijing, where the company is based, the people said. The Beijing municipal government also did not respond.

  • ‘Millions will be wiped out’: Robert Kiyosaki says that the big crash he predicted is here. But right now could also be the perfect time to 'get richer' — here's how

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ sees a window to get rich. He might be right.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The stock market is historically one of the best vessels investors can use to generate long-term wealth, but this year hasn't been easy. When it comes to finding a quality bargain, it can help to watch what professional investors on Wall Street are recommending. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the largest producers of semiconductors in the world.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • Why Okta, MongoDB, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped This Week

    There was a steep sell-off among high-growth stocks, but macroeconomic fears were only part of the problem.

  • Why Pot Stocks Are Going Up In Smoke Today

    Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.

  • Bears Feast on NVDA: 12,000 Puts Bought Directly Before BIG News

    12,000 puts bought in a single purchase for $2.14M on 8/26 are now worth over $36M. Was this just a lucky guess, or did this institutional trader know about the BIG NEWS that was about to drop just days after their bearish purchase?

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    For years, people have kept an eye on what stock market pros like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and others were buying. In recent years, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, rose to prominence as her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in value with timely investments in companies like Tesla, Roku, and Coinbase Global. Wood was active in August, adding to several long-standing positions in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Here’s What Makes Exxon Mobil (XOM) a Great Investment Pick

    First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned asset management firm dedicated to serving the needs of individuals and institutions worldwide as well as the financial professionals that advise them. Recently, the fund published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund believes that the return to […]

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • Okta stock dips lower despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Okta.

  • Cathie Wood Trades Tesla Stock for Nvidia After the Chip Maker’s Tough Day

    Cathie Wood seems to have used Nvidia tough day to buy more stock in the graphics chip giant. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) stock dropped 7.7% on Thursday after the company disclosed new licensing requirements for selling advanced semiconductors to China imposed by the U.S. government. Nvidia has said up to $400 million in third-quarter sales were at risk.

  • Silver is at a 2-year low, but it’s not gold that will determine what happens next, this analyst says

    Shat should investors do now if they are considering making a bet on the infamously volatile sector.

  • Eight Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $95,509 In 8 Months

    Making money in the S&P 500 got tougher again in August. But not impossible. All told, had you invested $10,000 in January and reinvested your money into the top stock currently in the S&P 500 each month this year, including Constellation Energy in August, you'd have $95,509 now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Warren Buffet Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?

    Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought its first shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in Q1 2016. After selling some of its shares through 2020, Berkshire reignited a buying spree of its favorite stock in 2022. At the end of Q2 2022, Berkshire owned 895 million Apple shares, making up nearly 43% of the company's stock portfolio.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 47 Stocks Expect Up To 1,230% Growth

    Oil stocks and chemicals dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 103%-1,230% EPS gains this year.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Real Estate Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) area has been particularly under fire given that office and retail properties are economically sensitive, and the economy appears to be close to a recession (or even in one). Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is the premier mall operator in the U.S. It owns 198 properties consisting of shopping malls and premium outlets. Occupancy was up 2.1% year over year to 93.9%, and the company raised its forecast for funds from operations (FFO), a crucial metric for REIT performance.