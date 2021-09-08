U.S. markets closed

Martello Announces Stock Option Grant and Deferred Share Unit Plan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions for thousands of customers around the world, announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options to certain officers and directors of the Company. In addition, the Company has launched a Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DSU Plan") in which Martello outside Directors can elect to receive up to 100% of their compensation in DSUs rather than cash. At this time, all Directors have elected to participate in the DSU Plan.

Martello Technologies Group Logo (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)
Martello Technologies Group Logo (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

500,000 of the options granted are exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.11 per share, and 100,000 of the options granted are exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.19 per share. All options granted vest in equal annual instalments over 36 months and expire five years from the date of grant.

The stock option grants are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan approved by Martello shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting on September 22, 2020 (the "Stock Option Plan"). Martello grants stock options as part of its strategy to incent and retain a strong team that will drive growth.

The details of the DSU Plan can be found in the Q1 FY22 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) dated August 25, 2021.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring, unified communications performance analytics, and IT service analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • Continued volatility in the capital or credit markets.

  • Our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so.

  • Changes in customer demand.

  • Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment.

  • Delayed purchase timelines and disruptions to customer budgets, as well as Martello's ability to maintain business continuity as a result of COVID-19.

  • and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2020 dated December 24, 2020, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group Inc.

