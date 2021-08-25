As services and operating systems move into the cloud and demand for actionable insight into the user experience grows, Martello becomes one of the only Microsoft 365 DEM providers to join this partner tier, which offers access to Microsoft sales and marketing channels.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, is pleased to announce an agreement with Microsoft in which Martello will join the Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance program as a Strategic Global Independent Software Vendor (GISV) Partner. This agreement provides Martello with deeper engagement and access to Microsoft customer and partner channels to accelerate sales and pipeline growth. Martello is one of the only Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams focused DEM software vendors in this program.

Martello Joins Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance Program (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

Actionable insight into the user experience, provided by Martello, has become more critical than ever as the business world depends on cloud productivity, collaboration and communication services to drive revenue and support customers. The recent launch of Windows 365 means that with even more of the workload moving into the cloud, it will be critical in the years ahead to have visibility into the user experience, and to be able to troubleshoot problems in a timely and effective manner.

Under the terms of the four-year agreement, Martello will benefit from Microsoft resources to accelerate sales and pipeline growth. The July 2020 Forrester Total Economic Impact Study: Revenue and Growth Opportunities for Microsoft Azure Partners commissioned by Microsoft, found that partners in the Global Solutions Alliance Program can double their leads and increase deal size by 50% to 100% with dedicated marketing and sales support from Microsoft and the ability to transact business via the Azure Marketplace.

"As an increasing variety of services and now the operating system moves into the cloud, the need for actionable insight on the user's experience has grown. We are thrilled to join this program, and in turn make Microsoft Azure our preferred hosting platform", said Martello President and CEO John Proctor. "We look forward to utilizing the breadth, depth and connectivity that Microsoft brings, and in collaboration, accelerating our growth and driving increased value for our joint customers and partners as they seek the tools to provide exceptional, productive Microsoft 365 user experiences."

"Today's hybrid workforce relies on Microsoft Teams to stay connected and productive, and Martello offers a digital experience monitoring solution that helps our customers and partners deliver the best possible Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams user experience," said Suzanne Gagliese, VP, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "We are pleased to enter this new level in our relationship with Martello, driving Microsoft Azure consumption together as we bring customers and partners the tools to detect and address challenges and improve performance and experience of business-critical cloud services."

Martello's DEM Microsoft 365 solution provides monitoring and analytics that offer actionable insights into the performance and user experience of Microsoft 365 and Teams, no matter where the user is located. The Company provides these solutions to companies of any size, having recently launched its partner program, in which managed service providers (MSP) and value-added resellers (VARs) can elevate their Microsoft 365 service offering for small and medium businesses with Martello DEM. Learn more about the Martello partner program.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

