Martello Joins Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance Program

·3 min read
In this article:
As services and operating systems move into the cloud and demand for actionable insight into the user experience grows, Martello becomes one of the only Microsoft 365 DEM providers to join this partner tier, which offers access to Microsoft sales and marketing channels.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, is pleased to announce an agreement with Microsoft in which Martello will join the Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance program as a Strategic Global Independent Software Vendor (GISV) Partner. This agreement provides Martello with deeper engagement and access to Microsoft customer and partner channels to accelerate sales and pipeline growth. Martello is one of the only Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams focused DEM software vendors in this program.

Martello Joins Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance Program (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)
Martello Joins Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance Program (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

Actionable insight into the user experience, provided by Martello, has become more critical than ever as the business world depends on cloud productivity, collaboration and communication services to drive revenue and support customers. The recent launch of Windows 365 means that with even more of the workload moving into the cloud, it will be critical in the years ahead to have visibility into the user experience, and to be able to troubleshoot problems in a timely and effective manner.

Under the terms of the four-year agreement, Martello will benefit from Microsoft resources to accelerate sales and pipeline growth. The July 2020 Forrester Total Economic Impact Study: Revenue and Growth Opportunities for Microsoft Azure Partners commissioned by Microsoft, found that partners in the Global Solutions Alliance Program can double their leads and increase deal size by 50% to 100% with dedicated marketing and sales support from Microsoft and the ability to transact business via the Azure Marketplace.

"As an increasing variety of services and now the operating system moves into the cloud, the need for actionable insight on the user's experience has grown. We are thrilled to join this program, and in turn make Microsoft Azure our preferred hosting platform", said Martello President and CEO John Proctor. "We look forward to utilizing the breadth, depth and connectivity that Microsoft brings, and in collaboration, accelerating our growth and driving increased value for our joint customers and partners as they seek the tools to provide exceptional, productive Microsoft 365 user experiences."

"Today's hybrid workforce relies on Microsoft Teams to stay connected and productive, and Martello offers a digital experience monitoring solution that helps our customers and partners deliver the best possible Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams user experience," said Suzanne Gagliese, VP, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "We are pleased to enter this new level in our relationship with Martello, driving Microsoft Azure consumption together as we bring customers and partners the tools to detect and address challenges and improve performance and experience of business-critical cloud services."

Martello's DEM Microsoft 365 solution provides monitoring and analytics that offer actionable insights into the performance and user experience of Microsoft 365 and Teams, no matter where the user is located. The Company provides these solutions to companies of any size, having recently launched its partner program, in which managed service providers (MSP) and value-added resellers (VARs) can elevate their Microsoft 365 service offering for small and medium businesses with Martello DEM. Learn more about the Martello partner program.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as:"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information contained in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to Microsoft partners doubling their leads and increase deal size by 50% to 100% with dedicated marketing and sales support from Microsoft.

Forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking information relates to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Therefore, you should not rely on any forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the following:

  • continued volatility in the capital or credit markets;

  • our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

  • changes in customer demand;

  • disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment;

  • delayed purchase timelines and disruptions to customer budgets, as well as Martello's ability to maintain business continuity as a result of COVID-19;

  • and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2020 dated December 24, 2020, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking information in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Logo: Martello Technologies Group (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)
Logo: Martello Technologies Group (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c4929.html

