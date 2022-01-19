Martello Provides Update on Vantage DX Business Activity

Customers with a total of more than 70,000 users have purchased Vantage DX, with growth in sales pipeline generated year to date and more than 20 customers engaged in trials.



OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today provided a progress report on its recently launched Vantage DX single platform DEM solution for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Note that Martello's fiscal year ends on March 31st.

In the Fall of 2021 Martello launched Vantage DX, in response to emerging post-pandemic hybrid workplace requirements. Since the launch, the Company has seen strong interest in Vantage DX:

Customers with a total of more than 70,000 users have purchased Vantage DX. This includes new customers as well as existing customers upgrading to Vantage DX.





More than 20 Vantage DX enterprise pre- and post-sales trials are in progress, with over 500,000 users in various stages of the trial cycle, from preparation to active deployment. Note that some users represent upgrades for existing customers, and these will not increase Martello's Microsoft user count should they convert to paid Vantage DX customers.





Martello generated approximately 70% more Microsoft DEM sales pipeline in Q3 FY22 than the previous quarter (Q2 FY22). Note that sales in FY23 will be driven by pipeline created in the second half of FY22.



With many businesses worldwide having rapidly deployed Microsoft Teams in 2020 to keep employees productive while working from home, monthly active Microsoft Teams users climbed to 250 million (Microsoft Q4FY21 Financial Results, July 27, 2021). With these businesses now bringing employees back to the office in a hybrid model, IT teams are turning to Vantage DX to identify and resolve performance issues such as network bandwidth or ISP limitations that impact the user experience in today's digital workplace.



A recent report produced by EMA Research illustrates how critical Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams are to the productivity of today's businesses. In a survey of 128 IT leaders, 81% said that Microsoft 365 is strategic or widely used across most functions of their business, yet only 10% of respondents have deployed proactive end-user monitoring, and Martello's Vantage DX addresses this gap.

"We want to provide our internal end users with a seamless and stable Microsoft cloud service experience," said David Wenger, Product Owner Digital Workplace for Baloise Group. "With Vantage DX we are able to monitor all Microsoft's cloud services and proactively detect any potential or actual issues in all of our locations, so we can analyze and solve those issues before the end user even notices. Furthermore, we get the possibility to detect any bottlenecks and service performance issues. Last but not least, with Vantage DX we can also check the overall service availability that we promise our end users in terms of service level agreements."



In Q4 FY22, Martello is focused on expanding sales channels for Vantage DX, generating sales pipeline and converting trials into customers and monthly recurring revenue. To expand sales channels, the Company is actively working with Microsoft to identify those partners in their ecosystem that are uniquely positioned to accelerate Teams adoption and optimization. These partners (global systems integrators, telcos, managed service providers and cloud service providers) recognize the value Vantage DX can bring to their customers who are managing a UCaaS and Microsoft Teams environment in hybrid workplaces. After joining the Microsoft Global Solutions Alliance program in Q2 FY22, Martello continues to engage with Microsoft to bring its solutions to more of Microsoft's partners and customers, and to improve access to Vantage DX for Microsoft sellers.



"I'm pleased with the level of business activity our team has generated as a result of the Vantage DX launch", said John Proctor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martello. "With demand growing, our focus is on shortening sales cycles and increasing bookings, as well as advancing key partnerships supported by our relationship with Microsoft. While we've seen a very promising response to the launch of Vantage DX, we have a process to move this interest to revenue and that remains ahead of us. We will continue to update the market as this progresses."

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions focused on the Microsoft market. The company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

