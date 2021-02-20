U.S. markets closed

Denarius Silver (Formerly ESV Resources Ltd.) Closes Acquisition of Guia Antigua and Zancudo Projects

·8 min read

  • ESV Resources Ltd. has been renamed Denarius Silver Corp.

  • The acquisition of the Guia Antigua and Zancudo Projects has closed

  • Net proceeds of CA$8,206,013 from private placement of subscription receipts have been released from escrow

  • Trading expected to resume on March 1, 2021 under the symbol "DSLV"

  • New additions to the Board of Directors and Management

  • Gran Colombia Gold Corp. holds 36% interest in the Company and will provide in-country operational expertise to advance projects forward

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Denarius Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: DSLV.H), formerly ESV Resources Ltd., is pleased to announce that it has closed its acquisition of the Guia Antigua and Zancudo Projects, located in historic mining districts in Colombia, as previously announced on November 20, 2020, net proceeds funds from escrow from the previously announced Private Placement (as described below) have been released from escrow. Shares of the Company are expected to resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'DSLV' on March 1, 2021.

Denarius Silver logo (CNW Group/ESV Resources Ltd.)
Denarius Silver logo (CNW Group/ESV Resources Ltd.)

Acquisition of Guia Antigua

On February 19, 2021 the Company completed a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Amalgamation Transaction") with 1255269 B.C. Ltd. ("Guia Antigua Co.") and 1270702 B.C. Ltd., pursuant to which the Company acquired certain mining assets (the "Guia Antigua Mining Assets") indirectly owned by Guia Antigua Co. and located 130 kilometers northeast of Medellin in the Segovia-Remedios mining district, Department of Antioquia, Colombia. The Amalgamation Transaction was completed pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 20, 2020 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), whereby the Company acquired Guia Antigua Co. in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company to the shareholders of Guia Antigua Co. 5,100,000 of the Shares are subject to escrow requirements under an Escrow Agreement (the "Escrow") with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, whereby the Shares will be released over a period of 36 months, with the first release (pursuant to a voluntary pooling agreement between the Company and the Guia Antigua Co. shareholders (the "Pooling Agreement")) commencing on March 27, 2021, and the remaining Shares are subject to seed share resale restrictions, whereby 20% of the Shares will be released every three months, with the first release (pursuant to the Pooling Agreement) commencing on March 27, 2021.

Zancudo Transaction

Concurrently with the completion of the Amalgamation Transaction, on February 19, 2021, the Company completed a share purchase transaction (the "Zancudo Transaction") with Gran Colombia Gold Corp. ("Gran Colombia") pursuant to which the Company acquired certain mining assets (the "Zancudo Mining Assets") located in the Municipalities of Titiribi, Angelopolis and Armenia, Department of Antioquia, Colombia. The Company acquired the Zancudo Mining Assets pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 20, 2020 among the Company, Gran Colombia, Gran Colombia Gold, S.A. ("GCG Panama") and Gran Colombia Gold Titiribi Corp. ("GCG Titiribi"), whereby the Company purchased from GCG Panama, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gran Colombia, all of the issued and outstanding shares of GCG Titiribi, which holds title to all of the Zancudo Mining Assets through its Colombian branch, Gran Colombia Titiribi Sucursal Colombia. The Zancudo Mining Assets were acquired by the Company through the issuance to Gran Colombia of 27,000,000 Shares of the Company. These Shares are also subject to the Escrow described above.

Closing of Private Placement Financing and Release of Funds from Escrow

Prior to the completion of, and in connection with, the Amalgamation Transaction, Guia Antigua Co. completed a private placement offering (the "Private Placement") on November 9, 2020 to raise aggregate gross proceeds of CA$8,403,774 through the sale of 18,675,053 subscription receipts (individually a "Subscription Receipt" and collectively, the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of CA$0.45 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share of Guia Antigua Co. immediately prior to completion of the Amalgamation Transaction. Upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions in the Amalgamation Agreement, a total of 18,675,053 common shares of Guia Antigua Co. were issued to holders of Subscription Receipts and such common shares were subsequently exchanged for Shares of the Company in connection with the completion of the Reverse Takeover Transaction (as defined below). The Shares are free trading except for 6,822,222 Shares which are subject to the Escrow requirements noted above.

The Company has paid a total of CA$197,761 in finder's fees to arm's length parties in connection with the Private Placement.

Reverse Takeover Transaction

The concurrent completion of the Zancudo Transaction and the Amalgamation Transaction (collectively, the "Reverse Takeover Transaction") constituted a reverse takeover under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Upon the completion of the Reverse Takeover Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Denarius Silver Corp." and will commence trading on the Exchange under the symbol "DSLV" on March 1, 2021. Upon completion of the Reverse Takeover Transaction, Denarius has 93,117,915 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has issued a total of 840,000 Shares to an arm's length party that provided financial advisory services to the Company in connection with the Reverse Takeover Transaction and Private Placement.

Board and Management Changes

The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Davies and Amanda Fullerton will be joining Frederic Leigh, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, respectively. Mr. Davies and Ms. Fullerton are formerly from Caldas Gold Corp. and currently serve as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Gran Colombia Gold Corp., respectively. Michelle Borthwick has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company and the Board wishes to thank her for her services.

In addition, as announced on September 24, 2020, the Company is pleased to welcome Jeffrey Couch and Paul Sparkes, who will be joining Frederic Leigh, Serafino Iacono and Lombardo Paredes-Arenas on the Board of Directors, to fill the casual vacancies left upon the resignation of Thomas O'Neill and Bernadette D'Silva. The Board wishes to thank Mr. O'Neill and Ms. D'Silva for their services.

In connection with these changes to the Board and management, the Company has granted a total of 7,300,000 incentive stock options to certain Directors, Officers, Employees, Consultants and Charities at a price of CA$0.45 exercisable for a period of 10 years from the date of grant. The stock options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 9,200,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 9.87% of the outstanding Shares of the Company.

Gran Colombia Major Shareholder of the Company

In addition to the 27,000,000 Shares that Gran Colombia acquired in connection with the Zancudo Transaction, Gran Colombia purchased a total of 6,666,666 Shares in the Private Placement, for a total of 33,666,666 Shares in the Company, representing approximately 36% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. The Company is pleased to welcome Gran Colombia as a major shareholder as it brings invaluable in-country operational expertise which will be instrumental in advancing the projects forward.

About Denarius Silver Corp.

Denarius Silver is a Canadian junior silver exploration company currently advancing the Guia Antigua and Zancudo silver projects located in historic mining districts in Colombia.

Additional information on Denarius Silver can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com or by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

DENARIUS SILVER CORP.

Frederic Leigh, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.609.6110
Email: investors@denariussilver.com
Website: www.denariussilver.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the Reverse Takeover Transaction and available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, any information released or received with respect to the Reverse Takeover Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the commencement of trading of the Company's Shares under the symbol "DSLV", the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE ESV Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/19/c9351.html

