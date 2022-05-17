MARTHA LIEBER JOINS ENDEAVORS AS CORPORATE DATA OFFICER

San Antonio, Texas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors is excited to welcome Martha Lieber into the position of Corporate Data Officer (CDO), a role in which she will oversee the collection, management and storage of data across an organization.

With over 15 years of professional experience and expertise in guiding information systems, Lieber will bring her full scope of knowledge to the position of CDO. Her history of relevant work combines recent healthcare experience with a well-established foundation of financial, project and data management skills to lead business and technology to create common understanding and go-forward strategies.

As CDO, Lieber will be responsible for monitoring, collating and analyzing project performance data, ensuring it is accurate and adequately meets reporting requirements, as well as analyzing and deriving insights from data to inform business strategy and value. The CDO oversees and reports on data metrics and has executive-level responsibility for all enterprise information and data management budgeting and initiatives.

“We are excited to have someone with Martha’s experience and diverse background join our Endeavors team,” said Endeavors Chief Operations Officer Chip Fulghum. “She will enable us to better use the data we have to determine client needs and develop new and innovative solutions to meet those needs.”

Lieber’s previous positions include Director of Reporting & Analytics for Health by Design, providing medical services to employees for their clients and Data Governance Manager and Senior Manager of Treasury Operations for Whataburger, satiating hunger and serving local communities.

“I am excited to join Endeavors in providing services to vulnerable populations,” said Lieber. “I look forward to establishing a framework of data and reporting that will tell the story of the value that Endeavors brings to the people and communities they serve.”

A native Texan, Lieber graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a minor in Accounting. Though her career has moved her to Massachusetts, Arizona and Mexico; however, she was happy to return home to Texas in 2012. She is married to Norm, a Navy Veteran and quick-witted partner.

About Endeavors

Endeavors®, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

