What would Martha do? Martha Stewart collabs with Etsy for festive Holiday Collection

It’s never too early to start prepping for the holiday season, and this year Martha Stewart, the master of home entertainment herself, is helping shoppers out with a special curated collection from Etsy.

The collection combines essentials for the consummate holiday party host, as well as thoughtful gifts with price tags under $50.

For many gift buyers, holiday shopping is online shopping. With no shortage of web-based retailers, Etsy has carved out a space all its own by framing itself as an online maker’s mart, full of highly personalized, one-of-a-kind gifts created by individual artists.

It was precisely this quality that made Stewart want to collaborate with the company. “Etsy has been a source for Martha Stewart Living of really nice ideas. It’s a hub of creative people making really beautiful products and most of it is home-made, hand-made, hand-crafted,” she told USA TODAY.

What’s 'in' this holiday season?

Etsy has already released a 2023 holiday trends guide to let shoppers know what’s ‘in’ this season. The guide steers shoppers to 6 different vibes, anointed with TikTok titles like ‘Mantelscaping,’ ‘Candycore’ and ‘Grandpa Chic.’

Stewart’s collection leans towards the "elevated entertaining" vibe, including unusual handmade decorations and cutting boards perfect for displaying cheese and fruit for guests. Each item in the collection is stamped with Stewart's "Good Things" label from weekender tote bags to script necklaces.

“I love to look for the unusual and you can find so many beautiful, unusual things on sites like Etsy. That was the whole idea of Etsy in the first place ... to be a marketplace for creativity” she said.

How to give: according to Martha

Gift-giving is an art, and if you aren’t sure what someone wants, it can be stressful. Etsy has a new gift-registry feature to eliminate the X factor and check out what your friends are already eyeing.

If you appreciate the air of mystery, however, Stewart advises leaning into thoughtfulness. The cardinal mistake gift-givers make, she says, is giving too many of the same things. “I always like to sort of personalize what I’m giving to people,” Stewart said, “I try to make each gift a more unique and thoughtful gift.”

