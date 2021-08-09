U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

Martha's Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England, survey reveals

·2 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha's Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England based on cost of lodging, according to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared 30 popular destinations in New England based on the rate for the cheapest double room during the month of August. Only hotels or inns that are rated at least 3 stars and are located close to the beach or city center have been considered.

Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, two Massachusetts islands located south of Cape Cod, are leading the ranking at average rates of $474 and $421, respectively. The podium is completed by Bar Habor, Maine at a rate of $376 per night.

Boston ranks at an average of only $151 per night among the more affordable destinations. Least expensive overall in New England is Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, where you can find a room from $116 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in New England this summer. The prices shown reflect the average rates for each destination's cheapest available double room for the time period spanning August 1–31, 2021.

1. Martha's Vineyard (MA) $474
2. Nantucket (MA) $421
3. Bar Harbor (ME) $376
4. Portland (ME) $354
5. Burlington (VT) $332
6. Chatham (MA) $330
7. Kennebunkport (ME) $321
8. Provincetown (MA) $305
9. Ogunquit (ME) $286
10. Portsmouth (NH) $269

For the full results of the survey, please check:
https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/newengland21.html

Press Contact: Charlotte Smith, charlotte@cheaphotels.org , +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to survey, please send email)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marthas-vineyard--is-the-most-expensive-summer-destination-in-new-england-survey-reveals-301351112.html

SOURCE Cheaphotels.org

