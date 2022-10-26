Martin Currie Receives Strong Ratings Under the Principles for Responsible Investment's 2021 Reporting Framework

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Martin Currie, specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton and steward of $18.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, received strong ratings under the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment's (PRI) 2021 reporting framework. The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. Martin Currie was an early signatory to the PRI in 2009.

Under the new framework, Martin Currie received a 5-star rating under the categories of Investment & Stewardship Policy and Incorporation and a 4-star rating for the Voting category. It received a score of 96% for Investment and Stewardship Policy, 98% for Incorporation, and 78% for voting in 2021. The median manager within Martin Currie's peer group received scores of 60%, 71% and 54%, respectively.

David Sheasby, Head of Stewardship and ESG, said, "Taking in consideration the median results across all reports conducted by the PRI and changes to the assessment framework, Martin Currie's strong ratings and peer rankings results for 2021 confirm our continued leadership and evolving work in this area."

Martin Currie was previously awarded the highest possible ratings by PRI across Strategy & Governance, Incorporation and Active Ownership activity for the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 years.

Martin Currie's Assessment Report and Transparency Report are available online.

About Martin Currie

Martin Currie is a global active equity specialist with leading credentials in sustainable investing, crafting high-conviction portfolios for client-focused solutions. Investment excellence is at the heart of its business. Central to its philosophy is a stock-driven approach, based on in-depth fundamental research, active ownership and engagement and skilled portfolio construction. Martin Currie is rated A+ in all three categories under the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) 2020. As a Specialist Investment Manager of Franklin Resources Inc., it also has the backing of one of the world's largest asset management firms.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.com.

