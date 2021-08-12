U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.33 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4320
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,187.90
    -2,211.52 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.57 per share to $0.61 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.44 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

Ward Nye, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Today’s announced dividend increase extends Martin Marietta’s track record of delivering meaningful and sustainable dividends as part of our longstanding and balanced capital allocation priorities. Our strong cash generation and financial flexibility allow the Company to prudently balance returning capital to shareholders and investing in growth opportunities, as we continue to drive sustainable growth and superior shareholder value.”

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 26 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Osberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 783-4691
Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

MLM-D


