Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Rose 22% Due to Higher Profit Guidance

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company. On March 28, 2024, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) stock closed at $613.94 per share. One-month return of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was 6.27%, and its shares gained 75.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has a market capitalization of $37.955 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Within Materials, we seek well positioned companies that are less susceptible to swings in commodity prices. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is a supplier of aggregates and other materials to the construction industry. Their third quarter included higher than expected earnings with inline revenues. Across its product lineup: aggregate volumes declined, cement volumes were flat, ready-mix volumes were up, and asphalt volumes were up. These results along with higher profit guidance led to a 22% increase in the stock price."

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was held by 52 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 50 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

