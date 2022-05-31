U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Martin Pierce's First Collection of Bronze Sculptures - just released

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Avant garde door hardware to larger-than-life insect sculptures, the creative world of Martin Pierce continues to fascinate.

Editions vary from 10 to 30 and stag beetle is a hefty 10lbs and 20”long
Editions vary from 10 to 30 and stag beetle is a hefty 10lbs and 20”long

The sculpture collection has been compiled over the last few years but the covid lock down gave Pierce the push needed to finish these first editions. Work priorities and creative passions were re-prioritized so that he could channel his artistic energy into creating a new fictional reality in bronze.

Pierce was born in England, left school at 16 and trained as a wood carver where he learned to carve quickly and 3 dimensionally. Leaving England in 1980 he settled in Los Angeles with his wife, Anne and together they established creative collections of furniture and door hardware. In this new collection of large stag beetles, wasps, and crickets the scale of his insects and humans has been reversed. According to Pierce "the reversed scale of humans to insects together with other inter specie variations has effectively removed the physical basis for one species to dominate and exploit another." What began in his earliest wood sculptures as a way of showing the mechanical beauty of smaller life forms has evolved in bronze to become a fictional portrayal of insects and humans performing tasks together and even competing together in the Annual Insect Race. Martin Pierce is collaborating with his wife and together they are writing a story that explains the attributes of each species and how they interact. Currently they are establishing the rules of the Annual Insect Race. The first rule prohibits aerial travel so all creatures must compete by hopping, walking, or crawling. As Anne Pierce explains the outline of the Annual Insect Race "the differing insect species are obviously not permitted to be aggressive or predatory and while hornets and wasps historically preyed on beetles, the Herbivy Treaty signed in 505 has held firm for centuries allowing these species to peacefully co-exist". It is clear that both Pierces approach their subject material with humor but as Anne points out "the story line also helps us visualize the way the insects can be articulated so for example Martin will sculpt the 6 scarab legs in different raised and bent positions to portray a piece when running, versus flying or sparring with a rival".

For more information please click here.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martin-pierces-first-collection-of-bronze-sculptures--just-released-301557055.html

SOURCE Martin Pierce Hardware

Recommended Stories

  • How did a bottle of Tabasco sauce find its way into a painting of The Last Supper?

    The McIlhenny Co. took notice of a bottle of their famous Tabasco hot sauce painted into a religious artwork inside a church in Parks.

  • Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt

    The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. "Maybe this is just nuts to me...," posted the author of a video of the incident's aftermath that shows a Louvre staffer cleaning the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.

  • Photo exhibit honoring legendary Asian American photographer Corky Lee opens in New York City

    When Corky Lee studied American History at Queens College in New York, the young Chinese American saw a photograph in a book that featured workers celebrating the completion of the transcontinental railroad at Promontory Summit in Utah. Lee was surprised to read that there were more than 12,000 workers from southern China who were employed by the Central Pacific Railroad, a U.S. railway company founded in the 1860s. ​Despite using the best magnifying glass he could find at Woolworth’s to study the black-and-white photo closely, Lee could not find a single Chinese person.

  • Cannes Annecy Animation Showcase Touts Ukrainian Industry Resilience

    Ukrainian producers Anna Eliseeva, Egor Olesov, and Iryna Kostyuk – who had just left the car after driving the two-day drive between Kyiv and Cannes — kicked off this year’s Annecy Goes to Cannes Animation Day with a call to arms. “While Ukraine is fighting with Russia we need to keep fighting on a cultural […]

  • Royal DSM to merge with Firmenich

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Royal DSM NV said Tuesday that it plans to merge with fragrance and flavor company Firmenich SA to create DSM-Firmenich, with completion and listing on Euronext Amsterdam expected in the first half of 2023.

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • Countryside shares jump after bidder discloses it's made two approaches

    Countryside Partnerships shares rose 25% to 298 pence, the best performing FTSE All Share component, after San Francisco-based Inclusive Capital Partners disclosed its made its second approach to buy the company. In-Cap said it's weighing a possible offer of 295 pence per share. In-Cap, which already owns 9.2% of Countryside, said the U.K. property developer has not engaged or provided access to due-diligence materials. In-Cap said its possible offer would be provide a "highly attractive premium

  • Adler Pulls Development-Project Sale After Buyer Didn’t Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA called off the sale of a package of property developments over missing payments in the latest disruption for the troubled real-estate firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerThe

  • Goetti: Makings Of Demand-Led Deflation

    HG Research Founder & CEO Hans Goetti believes there are makings of demand-led deflation ahead, regardless of lingering supply chain issues. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Russia may use foreign debt payment systems similar to one used for gas supplies

    Russia will offer holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment system bypassing Western financial infrastructure, says report in Russian newspaper.

  • CrossTower Takes Aim At NFTs, Lending And Institutional Asset Management In Crypto

    Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be bringing back its annual Global Fintech Awards event to New York City on Dec. 8, 2022. Ahead of this recognition of disruptive innovators in finance and technology, Benzinga will periodically publish articles on those brands that it thinks are making a measurable impact. Today’s conversation is with Priya Suhag, head of the strategy at CrossTower, a Web3 and financial ecosystem. The following

  • Rally in Emerging Markets Currencies Is Quickly Losing Steam

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s rebound in emerging-market currencies is set to falter, if technical indicators and economic forecasts are any guide.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearA rally of about 2% in the MSCI Em

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Extends Losing Streak, New LUNAs Crash Like Old LUNAs, Stepn's China Dilemma

    Bitcoin was headed for a ninth-straight weekly loss, a record in the largest cryptocurrency's trading history dating back to the early 2010s. Terra delivered its new LUNA "revival" tokens, and the price promptly crashed.

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe European Central Bank’s debate over how aggressively to tighten m

  • The Bitcoin-Stock Market Decoupling Isn’t Happening Yet, but It Totally Will

    When will the Decoupling of bitcoin and the stock market happen? Maybe soon (but probably not).

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to be held virtually

    The 2022 LEW Conference takes place from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10.

  • Richard Li-Backed Insurer FWD Said to Postpone Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep O

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Moves on Oil Embargo as Russian Forces Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, as Russian forces on the ground closed in on the eastern region of Luhansk. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy a

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Hover Near the 200 Day EMA

    Gold markets have gone back and forth through the trading session on Monday, and what would have been a rather quiet session due to the Memorial Day holiday in America.