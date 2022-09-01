Martin Stewart Named NEP Group CFO

Martin Stewart Named CFO for NEP Group

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (USA), Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe, announced today that Martin Stewart has joined the company as NEP’s Chief Financial Officer. Stewart will oversee all financial strategy and actions for the company across NEP’s three business segments: Broadcast Services, Live Events and Virtual Studios. Based out of the UK, he will report to CEO Brian Sullivan and join the company’s Executive Team.

Stewart brings a wealth of international experience as a senior corporate executive, with a career spanning over 25 years in leadership roles in the media sector across the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and the Middle East. He has personally managed businesses through both acquisition and organic growth, contributing deep transformation insight and experience that will help NEP identify new opportunities going forward.

Prior to NEP, Stewart was Chief Executive at SKY New Zealand, where in just two years he and his team turned the business around to one of growth with the highest number of customers in the company’s history. Prior to SKY NZ, he led OSN, the leading pay TV network in Dubai. There, he led a transformational program including the launch of a new OTT service and the strengthening of the organization’s infrastructure to move the business towards digitization.

Earlier in his career Stewart was CFO and Executive Director of British Sky Broadcasting Group (Sky), where he played a key role in successful Premier League broadcast renewals and the launch of Sky’s digital platform, contributing to the doubling of Sky’s subscriber base. Other major roles included CFO of the Football Association in the UK, CEO of Cableuropa (ONO) in Madrid, and CFO and Executive Director of EMI Group, plus several non-executive and board roles for global major events and initiatives important to NEP.

“The media and content technology industries are going through an incredibly exciting transformation, and as the global leader in this space NEP is leading the charge, positioning the company for significant growth and new opportunities. I couldn’t be happier to have Martin on the team to help us through this next phase of expansion,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of NEP Group.

“When we started our search, we met with a number of very qualified candidates. We set our sights high, but even I couldn’t have imagined we’d be able to attract someone with Martin’s experience and global perspective.

“Martin and I worked together closely for a number of years at Sky UK, and I know first-hand that he is a tremendously talented individual, known for his skills as a top collaborator, problem solver, colleague and leader. I think he will be a great fit for NEP, now and into the future.”

“I am incredibly excited to join NEP, an industry leader that is well positioned to continue its history of growth and innovation,” said Martin Stewart, CFO of NEP. “I’m looking forward to meeting our finance and business teams worldwide, and to learn more about their strategic and financial goals to maximize the incredible opportunities we have ahead of us.”

Stewart holds a BA, Modern History, from the University of London, and is an active Board member of Sported, a UK organization supporting community sport clubs and youth groups to use the power of sport to tackle the root causes of some of society’s biggest problems.

