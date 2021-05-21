U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.66
    -0.41 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,314.03
    -5,453.74 (-13.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.44
    -161.68 (-15.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Martinrea Announces Amendment to its Advance Notice By-Law Provision

Martinrea International Inc.
·2 min read
TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced that it has amended section 1.3 (a) of the advance notice provisions in the Company’s By-Law No. 4. which pertains to the notice required in any nominating shareholder’s notice. The amendment will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. By-Law No. 4 as amended and restated, is subject to the approval of shareholders at Martinrea’s annual general and special meeting scheduled for June 8, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Shareholders who have questions about the Meeting or need assistance with the completion and delivery of their proxy, can contact Martinrea’s proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in Canada), 416-304-0211 (international calls) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Meeting Details

The Meeting is scheduled for June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be held as a completely virtual on-line meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast at https//web.lumiagm.com/285091494. The password to access the online meeting is “martinrea2021”.

ABOUT MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Wildeboer

Executive Chairman

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel:

416-749-0314

Fax:

289-982-3001



  • Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a fresh warning against buyers taking on too much debt.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set a new benchmark interest rate on Thursday afternoon to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches an April decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.The regulator -- the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions -- announced earlier Thursday it would implement its new rules June 1.Those steps coincided with a stern warning from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in the morning cautioning that Canadians should neither assume interest rates will remain at historic lows nor expect recent sharp gains in home prices to continue.“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.The moves come amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing that nearly half the respondents in a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News say they’d like to see the Bank of Canada raise borrowing costs to curb demand for real estate and stabilize prices.Still, the measures announced Thursday are seen as incremental steps rather than representing a fundamental shift in policy.With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%. Economists have been estimating the tighter qualification restrictions would reduce the buying power of households by about 5%.The changes will have little impact on current housing price dynamics, according to Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“This is not a game changer by any stretch of the imagination and it was highly expected,” Tal said by phone from Toronto.The measures from the government and the regulator came only hours after the Bank of Canada released its annual financial stability report, which highlighted the growing vulnerabilities associated with overleveraged households and speculative housing activity. It flagged three urban markets -- Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal -- as showing excess “exuberance,” with the national capital of Ottawa on the cusp of crossing that threshold.‘Not Normal”At a press conference, Macklem said some people have taken on “significantly” more debt, with many carrying very large mortgages relative to income. Borrowers and lenders need to understand that interest rates won’t always be at historic lows, and home buyers won’t be able to rely on rising values, he said.“It is important to understand that the recent rapid increases in home prices are not normal,” Macklem said. “Counting on ever higher house prices to build home equity that can be used to refinance mortgages in the future is a bad idea.”Outside of the warnings Thursday, it’s not clear how much the central bank can do to cool the market.Growing household vulnerabilities could give policy makers more reason to consider raising borrowing costs, for example, but higher rates would also inflate risks -- such as slow growth or a price correction. Macklem’s next interest-rate decision is due June 9 and the Bank of Canada has said it won’t consider raising its 0.25% benchmark rate until he economy is recovers fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Bank of Canada’s financial system review did find that Canada’s lenders could absorb a significant amount of losses in the case of another shock. The central bank said household debt and housing market vulnerabilities probably don’t pose a significant systemic threat to bank solvency, even though they could undermine future growth.“We have to look at the whole economy,” Macklem said at the press conference. “There are important parts of the economy that remain very weak, and the economy needs our support.”(Updates with context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as inflation concerns ease

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to gain 0.6% * Canadian retail sales rise 3.6% in March * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.9% TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor worries about U.S. inflation receded and domestic data showed retail sales climbing in March, with the loonie moving closer to a six-year high notched earlier in the week. Canadian retail sales rose 3.6% in March from February, surpassing estimates for a 2.3% increase, data from Statistics Canada showed. World stock markets edged higher after a volatile week, taking their lead from a stronger Wall Street as U.S. business activity data tempered inflation fears.

  • US Stock Index Futures Inch Higher after Snapping 3-Day Losing Streak

    On Friday, the U.S. will report Flash Manufacturing PMI. It is expected to come in at 60.0, down slightly from the previously reported 60.5.

  • Bitcoin’s Claim of Rivaling Gold as Portfolio Hedge Loses Luster

    (Bloomberg) -- One-day swings of 31%. A slump amid a jump in U.S. inflation. Ever more critical regulatory scrutiny. Bitcoin delivered all of these in the past few days, undermining its claimed role as a portfolio hedge rivaling gold.While true believers still tout Bitcoin’s merits as a store of value akin to digital bullion, recent events show how controversial that view is. The largest token has shed 40% after hitting a mid-April record, and its volatility compared with the precious metal jumped during this week’s cryptocurrency rout.“For all of 2020 and pretty much up until April, Bitcoin has been the best performing asset, so it wasn’t hard to say it was an inflationary hedge given all the stimulus that keeps getting pumped into the global economy,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp. “This week’s crypto plunge and rebound was a wake-up call. Bitcoin will still act like a leveraged risk-on trade and not a proper inflation hedge.”Bitcoin’s 60-day realized volatility is far higher than that of gold and currently pulling away. The token tumbled 31% on Wednesday before rising by about the same percentage that day. For the week, it’s down some 10%, sapped by Elon Musk’s criticisms of its energy use, a Chinese regulatory broadside and a possible U.S. tax crackdown.Gold, meanwhile, is heading for a third weekly gain, bolstered by a weaker dollar and wavering Treasury yields, which boost the allure of non-interest-bearing bullion. It’s also benefiting from the crypto crash, according to Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central Pte.For some commentators, Bitcoin is still evolving as an asset, making a rush to judgment premature. Its capped supply -- at 21 million tokens -- is among the features it shares with bullion, said David Lightfoot, chief executive officer of Sydney-based xbullion, a precious metal tokenization platform.Bitcoin is still “finding its value” as a revolutionary new asset class, and similar volatility was seen after the discovery of oil as the world began to understand its impact and future worth, he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse’s McKessar to Leave as Banker Exodus Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG senior banker Tim McKessar is joining UBS Group AG, becoming the latest to leave the embattled Swiss lender following the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.McKessar will start at UBS in August and run the telecommunications, media and technology advisory team in Sydney, partnering with Brendan Mulheron, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg. McKessar had been at Credit Suisse since 2007 and most recently led its local TMT team.He’s among a slew of staffers exiting Credit Suisse businesses around the world in the wake of debacles involving Archegos and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss lender last month slashed the amount of money set aside for employee bonuses, using the savings to limit the financial hit from the implosion of Archegos.The bank is now being forced to consider retention bonuses for staff to stem the bleeding, but that’s come too late for some of its Australian bankers. McKessar wasn’t the only one to head out the door this week, with Bank of America Corp. on Monday snaring Karl Rozman to lead its natural resources advisory team. Rozman, a managing director, had worked at Credit Suisse for 11 years and most recently co-headed its Australia natural resources, energy and infrastructure team.Earlier this month, Credit Suisse lost its head of Australian mergers and acquisitions, Kierin Deeming, to JPMorgan Chase & Co.More Departures The Australia departures added to more than 10 other senior bankers who left the firm’s U.S. offices in recent weeks. They came on top of other recent exits in Europe and Asia.Read how Credit Suisse is weighing retention bonuses to stem talent flightMatthew Russell, a Credit Suisse spokesman in Sydney, declined to comment on McKessar’s move but said the bank has “a deep bench in investment banking and continues to hire across the Asia Pacific region.” A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.McKessar’s addition is part of a fresh hiring spree at UBS, which has been on the hunt for staff after losing a string of bankers to new rivals in Australia. Some senior bankers who helped establish UBS as the top investment bank in Australia are now in leadership roles at two new advisory firms, Barrenjoey Capital Partners and Jarden Australia Pty Ltd. They’ve poached teams of bankers and research analysts from UBS, and raided local units of Wall Street banks including JPMorgan, setting off a massive reshuffle and race for talent.(Updates to add detail from fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse appoints new head of Italian private banking in expansion push

    Credit Suisse has appointed UBS' Italian head of ultra-high net worth clients Gabriele D'Agosta as head of private banking in the country as it seeks to expand in the domestic wealth market, it said on Wednesday. "Gabriele's drive and experience will help further develop our team in Italy," Credit Suisse's European wealth management head Robert Cielen said in a statement. The Swiss bank also said it hired five senior relationship managers across Milan and Padua and two further staff members would join its wealth management team in Italy.

  • Gold Heads for Third Weekly Advance With Inflation in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third straight weekly gain as investors weighed signs of inflation and economic recovery.The precious metal is trading near the highest level in more than four months amid rising inflation expectations, static Treasury yields and concerns of a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the precious metal have resumed an uptrend.“Higher U.S. inflation and lower government bonds yields have lifted gold back” to $1,870 an ounce, UBS AG analysts including Wayne Gordon wrote in a note.Bullion gave up some early gains on Friday on a strengthening U.S. dollar, though not enough to upset the precious metal’s push toward its third straight weekly increase. The greenback rose after the release of data showing output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May. Gold is up 2% for the week.The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing manager at manufacturers and service providers surged to its highest in data going back to 2009, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures.Meanwhile, traders mostly shrugged off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers are open to talking about tapering bond purchases, focusing instead on the U.S. central bank’s accommodative stance. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, signaling steady improvement in the job market as remaining business restrictions are lifted.Still, UBS analysts kept their end of year forecast for gold unchanged at $1,600 an ounce, as “we expect fading inflation surprises, higher U.S. government bond yields, rising vaccination pace to reduce uncertainty and the U.S. dollar to peak.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,880.83 an ounce by 3:45 p.m. in New York, after earlier climbing as much as 0.7%. Prices rose to $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. Futures for June delivery fell 0.3% to settle at $1,878.90. Spot silver, platinum and palladium edged lower. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index moved higher after dropping 0.4% on Thursday.Bullion may have also been supported after the extreme volatility in cryptocurrencies this week. Bitcoin, which is often touted as a replacement for gold due to its inherently limited supply, plunged this week.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Hammer Same Resistance Barrier

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the course of the week, as we continue to look at the ¥155 as a major barrier.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • Bond Fund Manager Takes Cues From Equities to Beat Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as stock investors often turn to bond-proxies in a bid to bolster their portfolios, one fixed-income fund manager is leaning toward equity-correlated securities to protect hers from the specter of inflation.For M&G Investments Eva Sun-Wai that means exposure to Norway and Italy in her $246 million global government bond fund, as well as Asian local debt as inflation is more subdued in that region. While she sees the inflation threat as transient, she wants her fund protected from its impact in the near term.“There is some appeal to the higher-yield developed-market curve such as Norway and Italy, where valuations are attractive and correlations to commodity and equity are higher,” she said in an interview earlier in May. In addition, “Italy has been continually supported by the European Central Bank.”The yield on 10-year Norwegian bonds has climbed about 60 basis points this year to 1.56%, while its Italian counterpart is up more than 50 basis points to 1.06%. The equivalent for Treasuries -- often seen as the global bond benchmark -- is up more than 70 basis points to 1.63%.Global bond investors are trying to gauge the lifespan of the current spate of inflation as the world economy recovers from its deepest downturn in generations. A sustained period of price rises could trigger another debt selloff, while transient inflation would likely open the door for selective buying in markets.Three-Decade Bond Veteran Warns Against Big Bets on InflationReducing ShortsThe London-based 24 year-old -- the youngest fund manager at the firm -- has tilted her portfolio to be long inflation bets and short duration ones. Still, she acknowledges bonds are getting more attractive.“Yields are getting cheaper and we are gradually reducing shorts, not completely bearish on duration outright,” Sun-Wai said.The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed to 1.77% -- its highest in over a year -- at the peak of inflation fears in March. But it has since pulled back as dip buyers emerged and investors debated the sustainability of price rises.“I’m a bit cautious on Treasuries and the dollar as the U.S. is starting off with a large level of national debt post-Covid, and also with potential tapering on the horizon,” said Sun-Wai, who was promoted to her role in January after joining the firm in 2018 as an investment graduate.Her fund is underweight with a short position in 30-year Treasuries, while maintaining a small long position in 5-6 year debt.Rate CycleIn a central bank version of a slow bicycle race, Sun-Wai is cautious about the rate hiking cycle which would favor exposure to a country’s currency over its bonds.She suggests the Bank of England could be the one to hike first, albeit reluctantly. The Norwegian central bank could also increase rates, in the second half of this year, she added.“I suspect a lot of central banks resent been the first mover because it will increase their cost of capital,” she said. “All of them are trying to take baby steps in terms of policy normalization.”That makes Thailand and China local rates attractive, given that central banks in these countries remain accommodative and inflation is more anchored, according to Sun-Wai. The impact of the resurgent pandemic in Asia suggests higher commodity prices are unlikely to spark inflationary concerns that would spur policymakers into action, she said.Virus Surge in Asia Has Traders Seek More Data for Investments“Due to the virus concern, central banks should remain accommodative for now, which should be positive for the local curve, especially when U.S. rates settle down,” she said. “Asian local rates have better value than U.S. rates on a real yield basis, especially since the aggressive selloff we saw in the first quarter.”(Updates prices in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt? He's sounding more skeptical

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.

  • And just like that, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin bounce back

    Cryptocurrencies rally after Wednesday’s short-lived crash.

  • The Fed Might Start to Act Sooner to Head Off Housing Boom and Bust. What Could Happen.

    With inflation on the rise and the economy surging, the central bank might already be able to declare “mission accomplished.”

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Oil Slips With Potential Sanctions Relief on Iran Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped to the lowest in nearly a month as traders focused on the likelihood of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran and the potential removal of sanctions on the country’s crude exports.Futures fell 2.1% in New York on Thursday, posting a third straight decline in the longest losing streak since March. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said world powers have accepted that major sanctions on his country will be lifted. But he said diplomats are still discussing “details and finer points” before there’s “a final agreement.”The prospect of a return of Iranian supply is also being reflected in Brent’s prompt timespread. The spread’s backwardation narrowed to just a few cents, a sign that market tightness may be easing.Oil is “in a holding pattern until we get to June, because that’s when Europe’s going to start to reopen and the U.S. driving season will have officially kicked off,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management. “Between now and then, the main influences will be Iran headlines as a headwind” and signs of further improvement in the U.S. market as a supportive factor.Crude futures’ tumble pushed the benchmark to close below its 50-day moving average for the first time since late April, a bearish signal that may invite more sellers into the market. While a timeline for a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal remains unclear, Iran has already been boosting its exports and Indian refiners have signaled they would be willing buyers.India’s largest refiner said it will definitely restart buying Iranian oil when U.S. sanctions are lifted, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. said Iran has been offering the nation’s refiners discounts on crude oil and expects these terms to be available after sanctions are withdrawn.“There continue to be positive statements out of Vienna from various participants, including Iran, that a deal is at hand,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “Even though we know they have already been ramping up their exports, it is adding to negative market sentiment.”Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of coordinating diplomacy in Vienna for the nuclear talks, said he expects all parties to return to the 2015 agreement before Iran’s presidential elections on June 18. Citigroup Inc. sees an initial 500,000-barrel-a-day increase in supply from around the middle of the third quarter.Meanwhile, volatility is creeping back into the market after a choppy week in which global benchmark futures swung in a roughly $5 range after topping $70 a barrel. A measure of market volatility is at the highest since early April.Commodity trading advisors “have likely been net ‘sellers’ in oil futures this week, lightening up their net ‘long’ oil exposure as both volatility increases and short-term momentum turns bearish,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “On a weighted basis, CTAs remain a sizable net ‘long’ in oil futures, but this is the first time in months that we have seen a bullish signal turn bearish, which is notable, especially in light of the recent Iran nuclear developments.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.