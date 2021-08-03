U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    -1.03 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3911
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0130
    -0.2960 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,173.47
    -753.06 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 10, 2021

Martinrea International Inc.
·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the markets close, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-641-6104 (Toronto area) or 800-952-5114 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 4636275#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (Conference ID – 4851137#). The rebroadcast will be available until September 8, 2021.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 289-982-3020
Fax: 289-982-3001


