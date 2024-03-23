Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Martinrea International's shares on or after the 27th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Martinrea International stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of CA$12.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Martinrea International is paying out just 10% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 7.7% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Martinrea International's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Martinrea International has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Martinrea International for the upcoming dividend? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. To summarise, Martinrea International looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So while Martinrea International looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Martinrea International and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

