Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Martinrea International (TSE:MRE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Martinrea International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CA$298m ÷ (CA$4.2b - CA$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Martinrea International has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Auto Components industry average of 9.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Martinrea International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Martinrea International here for free.

So How Is Martinrea International's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Martinrea International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 14% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Martinrea International is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 22% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Martinrea International that you might find interesting.

