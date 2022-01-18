U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.56
    -88.29 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,337.65
    -574.16 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.37
    -381.39 (-2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,109.75
    -52.71 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.83
    +2.01 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.64 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0087 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6020
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.28
    -560.11 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.04
    -18.34 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Martin's Potato Rolls Provides Opportunities to get Game-Day Ready

·2 min read

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls announces its 2022 "Ultimate Game Plan" campaign.

Find time-saving and delicious multi-pot and air fryer recipes at https://MartinsUltimateGamePlan.com. The recipes feature some of Martin&#x002019;s products that are perfect for game-day celebrations: Martin&#x002019;s Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin&#x002019;s Big Marty&#x002019;s Rolls, and Martin&#x002019;s Hoagie Rolls.
Find time-saving and delicious multi-pot and air fryer recipes at https://MartinsUltimateGamePlan.com. The recipes feature some of Martin’s products that are perfect for game-day celebrations: Martin’s Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin’s Big Marty’s Rolls, and Martin’s Hoagie Rolls.

Martin's® Ultimate Game Plan provides products, recipes, and ideas for game-day gatherings. As part of the campaign, Martin's fans can enter to win game-day gear on "Fan Fridays" each Friday through Friday, February 11, across Martin's social media platforms. For more information, follow Martin's social profiles below. Additionally, consumers can enter to win their preferred cooking appliance, a multi-pot or an air fryer, by entering Martin's "Ultimate Game Plan Sweepstakes" at https://MartinsUltimateGamePlan.com, with winners being selected on Monday, February 14.

"We are very excited to bring our raving fans time-saving and delicious multi-pot and air fryer recipes, not only from Martin's Test Kitchen in Chambersburg, but from influencers across the United States as well," says Wendy Cowan, marketing manager. "The recipes will feature some of Martin's products that are perfect for game-day celebrations: Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's Big Marty's Rolls, and Martin's Hoagie Rolls. We hope these recipes, in addition to the opportunities to win game-day items, will make everyone's game day extra festive this year."

The giveaways and sweepstakes are open to all legal residents within the contiguous United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com

Martin's Facebook
Martin's Instagram
Martin's Twitter
Martin's YouTube

Martin's LinkedIn

(PRNewsfoto/Martin&#39;s Famous Pastry Shoppe, )
(PRNewsfoto/Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, )
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martins-potato-rolls-provides-opportunities-to-get-game-day-ready-301463177.html

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Full Plate: Billy's Inn opening second location; Denver taco restaurant closing

    Plus, a national burger chain and a locally-headquartered bagel chain are expanding here and a local pizza chain is expanding nationally.

  • Caribbean-themed restaurant and tiki bar 'Whiskey Joe's' to open Pensacola Beach location

    Whether visiting Pensacola for the week or a local through and through, Whiskey Joe's Bar & Grill hopes to help you feel like you're on island time.

  • Is this the best local burger? Food Network favorite comes home in Arlington

    After 12 years and four moves across three cities, it’s back where it all began.

  • Old Ruby Tuesday on Cox Road torn down to build Chick-fil-A

    Bessemer City-based A & A Grading & Hauling Inc. began the demolition work to tear down the Ruby Tuesday this past weekend.

  • A former SpaceX engineer is now launching pizzas, not rockets

    Benson Tsai is a former employee of SpaceX, which is Elon Musk’s playthi—er, space company. He worked there for five years, designing advanced battery systems for SpaceX vehicles, but his career path has wildly changed from launching spaceships into orbit to launching pizzas into peoples mouths. Tsai, whose robotic pizzeria, Stellar Pizza, which opens this spring, says there was a lot of learning involved, along with some pretty spectacular failures, Business Insider reports.

  • New restaurant planned for space at Worcester's Union Station will bring memories of El Morocco

    The new restaurant will cater to a mature clientele and offer entertainment including jazz, belly dancing and comedy shows.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Binance Partners With Gulf Energy To Launch Crypto Exchange in Thailand

    Binance received a criminal complaint from the Thailand regulator last year, despite which, it is launching a crypto exchange.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticke

  • European Equities: Economic Data from China to Set the Tone ahead of the European Open

    4th Quarter GDP numbers from China will set the tone going into the European open. Impressive GDP numbers could ease monetary policy stress…

  • Robinhood vs. E*TRADE

    Upstart Robinhood offers commission-free trading but has cut corners to book profits while E*TRADE's competitive commissions allow customers to access an impressive basket of resources.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Kohl’s Is Urged by Macellum to Make Changes or Explore Sale

    The activist investor is renewing a push to get the department-store chain to take action to boost its lagging stock, including altering its board.

  • BHP Revives Appetite for Deals With Biggest Rivals in Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- After sitting dormant for more than a decade, BHP Group -- once mining’s most aggressive dealmaker -- is positioning itself for a return to large-scale M&A.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Ar

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • Microsoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on Metaverse

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. for $68.7 billion, acquiring a legendary game publisher responsible for franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, but recently roiled by claims of sexual misconduct and discrimination. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Sel

  • Despite higher mortgage rates, 7M Americans can still save by refinancing, report says

    For some homeowners it's not too late to slash their monthly payment through a refi.

  • Charles Schwab Q4 profit rises, but falls short of estimate

    Charles Schwab Corp. said Tuesday its fourth-quarter profit rose 39% to $1.58 billion, or 76 cents a share, from $1.14 billion, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The online brokerage firm's adjusted profit rose to 86 cents a share from 74 cents a share. Revenue increased 13% to $4.71 billion. The financial firm was expected to earn 88 cents a share on revenue of $4.79 billion, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Shares of Charles Schwab fell 2.7% in premarket trades. Full-year

  • Canadian Firms See Higher Inflation With Economy Hitting Limits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarCanadian businesses reported widesp