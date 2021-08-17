U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Maru adds Silvia Novoa to global account team

Maru Group Canada Inc.
·2 min read

TORONTO and LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (‘Maru’) the global CX and Insights Software & Advisory Services company has announced the hiring of Silvia Novoa in the role of SVP, Global Account Director. Silvia will be based out of the company’s Buenos Aires office.

This hire reflects Maru’s strong commitment to supporting international clients with a structure that helps deliver sophisticated tracking and research programs across multiple markets around the world.

Silvia joins Maru from Ipsos where she led brand health tracking and advertising research units in Argentina. Prior to joining Ipsos, she built her expertise through several key research roles over a decade with Procter & Gamble and Reckitt Benckiser. At Maru, Silvia will be focused on delivery of quality insights and large-scale global programs to key multi-national clients.

“I’ve known Sylvia for 25 years. She is a tremendous talent, and I am thrilled to have her join us at Maru. With her wealth of strategic insights experience in consumer packaged goods, and background on both client and supplier sides of the industry, she is the ideal leader to support our clients and match their needs with the strongest capabilities in our company,” said Maru/Matchbox CEO, Latin America and President, Client Relationships, Daniel Finder.

Contact

Craig MacPherson

media@marugroup.net

About Maru Group

SOFTWARE + ADVISORY SERVICES

Maru is a world leading CX and Insights Software & Advisory Services company. Maru was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of Software & Advisory Services delivering data in real-time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real-time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience and access to the best minds in research. Maru’s flexible service model means our clients can choose to self-serve our Software directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize our Software with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru successfully delivers major national and international CX and CEM programs for Enterprise organizations.


