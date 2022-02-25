Maru announces leadership appointment for Maru/Matchbox U.K.

Maru Group Canada Inc.

TORONTO and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (‘Maru’) the global CX and insights software and advisory services company has announced that Michelle Walkey is appointed Managing Director for Maru/Matchbox U.K.



Ms Walkey will oversee the delivery of Maru/Matchbox’s U.K. strategy and vision, while working closely with client services, sales, and marketing teams across the organization.

As an industry veteran, she has led strategic research relationships for multiple industries, notably financial services and retail. With her lengthy tenure at Maru delivering complex insights initiatives for international organizations along with her success in senior leadership roles based in New York and Toronto, Michelle is ideally suited to assume this London-based role.

“I am thrilled that Michelle is taking on this role. She has a huge intellect, massive energy, and we’re looking forward to the contribution she is going to make to the U.K. team,” said Ged Parton, Chief Executive Officer at Maru Group.

Ms Walkey is excited to be assuming this leadership position and will be relocating to the U.K. imminently. This appointment is effective immediately.

