Maru announces leadership appointment for Maru/Matchbox U.K.

Maru Group Canada Inc.
·2 min read
Maru Group Canada Inc.
Maru Group Canada Inc.

TORONTO and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (‘Maru’) the global CX and insights software and advisory services company has announced that Michelle Walkey is appointed Managing Director for Maru/Matchbox U.K.

Ms Walkey will oversee the delivery of Maru/Matchbox’s U.K. strategy and vision, while working closely with client services, sales, and marketing teams across the organization.

As an industry veteran, she has led strategic research relationships for multiple industries, notably financial services and retail. With her lengthy tenure at Maru delivering complex insights initiatives for international organizations along with her success in senior leadership roles based in New York and Toronto, Michelle is ideally suited to assume this London-based role.

“I am thrilled that Michelle is taking on this role. She has a huge intellect, massive energy, and we’re looking forward to the contribution she is going to make to the U.K. team,” said Ged Parton, Chief Executive Officer at Maru Group.

Ms Walkey is excited to be assuming this leadership position and will be relocating to the U.K. imminently. This appointment is effective immediately.

Contact
Craig MacPherson
media@marugroup.net

About Maru Group
SOFTWARE + ADVISORY SERVICES
Maru is a world leading CX and insights software and advisory services company. Maru was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of software and advisory services delivering data in real time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience, and access to the best minds in research. Maru’s flexible service model means our clients can choose to self-serve our software directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize our software with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru successfully delivers major national and international CX and CEM programs for enterprise organizations.


