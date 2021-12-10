U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,695.57
    +28.12 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,864.74
    +110.05 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,576.81
    +59.44 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.52
    -8.69 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.19
    +0.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    -0.0170 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3268
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3500
    -0.1040 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,040.43
    +156.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.14
    -20.11 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Marvel's 'Eternals' will hit Disney+ on January 12th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

You won't have to wait too much longer to catch Marvel Studios' Eternals on Disney+. The movie will be available to stream on January 12th. That's just over two months after the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which received lukewarm reviews, arrived in theaters.

In September, Disney announced that its remaining slate of theatrical releases would get at least a 45-day run in theaters before they were available to stream — save for Encanto, which will hit Disney+ on December 24th, just 30 days after it landed in cinemas. Eternals was one of those movies, but Disney evidently decided to keep the movie exclusively in theaters beyond that minimum timeframe of 45 days.

Starting with Mulan last September, Disney experimented with allowing Disney+ subscribers to stream theatrical releases at home on the same day they debuted in cinemas for an extra fee. However, Scarlet Johansson sued the company, claiming that the streaming strategy cost her up to $50 million in lost earnings from Black Widow. Disney settled the suit.

Recommended Stories