Marvel's 'Eternals' will hit Disney+ on January 12th
You won't have to wait too much longer to catch Marvel Studios' Eternals on . The movie will be on January 12th. That's just over two months after the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which received lukewarm reviews, arrived in theaters.
Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021
In September, Disney that its remaining slate of theatrical releases would get at least a 45-day run in theaters before they were available to stream — save for Encanto, which will hit Disney+ on December 24th, just 30 days after it landed in cinemas. Eternals was one of those movies, but Disney evidently decided to keep the movie exclusively in theaters beyond that minimum timeframe of 45 days.
Starting with last September, Disney experimented with allowing Disney+ subscribers to stream theatrical releases at home on the same day they debuted in cinemas for an extra fee. However, Scarlet Johansson , claiming that the streaming strategy cost her up to $50 million in lost earnings from . Disney .