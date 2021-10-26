U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    +11.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,668.00
    +48.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,567.50
    +71.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,848.46
    +1,135.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.59
    +1,267.91 (+522.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.68
    +500.27 (+1.75%)
     

Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest kickoff event of Shanghai International Blockchain Week, Marvel Night, was happening in the legendary Peace Hotel last night. Web 3 entrepreneurs, investors, gaming developers, and various artists gathered together for a live brainstorming of Metaverse.

The blockchain industry has had 12 years of high-speed development in China and has transformed from being dominated by mining to a variety of application constructions. Thanks to the boom of DeFi, NFT, and cross-chain innovations, the industry now attracts first-in-class developers from TikTok, Tencent, and Alibaba.

The Marvel Night was co-hosted by ArkStream Capital, Polygon, and Open Group, and sponsored by leading metaverse companies Realy, Immutable, and RCT AI with their NFTs.

Following the Marvel Night, the Global Blockchain Summit will take place on Oct 26th and 27th, with guests including Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana. The summit will be broadcast globally to engage worldwide blockchain enthusiasts.

Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week
Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week

About Shanghai International Blockchain Week:

The Shanghai International Blockchain Week aims to build a platform for communications and win-win cooperation in the global blockchain industry. It was the first major blockchain event in Asia, starting in 2015, and has become an influential and iconic industrial event worldwide.

About ArkStream Capital:

ArkStream Capital is a research-driven crypto venture founded by veterans. As an early backer of AAVE, Polkadot, Efinity, Republic, and FLOW, ArkStream accelerates portfolio companies with product-market advisory, growth hacking expertise, and global industry networks. ArkSteam has offices in Singapore and San Francisco, and founding members who previously worked at Google, Tencent, UBS, BlackRock, and Accenture.

About Polygon:

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3K+ applications hosted, ~4B total transactions processed, ~150M unique user addresses, and $40B in assets secured.

About Open Group:

Open Group is an investment-service combined Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of project founders with substantial influence. OG has brought together resources for over 20 startups and expects founders to capture long-term trust with the DAO throughout transactions and consolidate OG's resource network.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvel-night-kicked-off-shanghai-international-blockchain-week-301408086.html

SOURCE ArkStream Capital

Recommended Stories

  • How to delete your search history — and why that’s important

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should clear your search history on a regular basis.

  • 6 Figures That Should Terrify Shiba Inu Investors

    Despite gaining 5,350,880% in under 15 months, trouble may be brewing for the hottest cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin Is Still Concentrated in Few Hands, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s surging popularity hasn’t changed one of its original attributes. Its ownership is still concentrated in just a few hands.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe top 10,000 individual

  • FB whistleblower says she currently supports herself thanks to crypto investments ‘made at the right time’

    Frances Haugen has accused Facebook of repeatedly prioritising ‘growth over safety’

  • Mastercard Partners With Bakkt to Bring Cryptocurrency Payments to the Masses

    Banks will be able to issue debit or credit cards that let people pay with bitcoin and earn cryptocurrency as rewards.

  • US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

    Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned. The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said. This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.

  • Cryptocurrency Company Snared in SEC Dragnet Sues Regulator

    The cryptocurrency developer says the move by the SEC broke the agency’s rules and was designed either to embarrass him or to stir up media interest in its crackdown on the cryptocurrency market.

  • Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

    The financial firm and its fund unit say they won’t comment further on Ramon de Oliveira’s resignation. Equitable replaces him with director Joan Lamm-Tennant.

  • A coding bug helped researchers build a secret BlackMatter ransomware decryption tool

    New Zealand-based cybersecurity company Emsisoft has been quietly helping BlackMatter ransomware victims recover encrypted files, preventing “tens of millions of dollars” in ransom payments and potentially signaling the end of BlackMatter for good. BlackMatter, a successor to the DarkSide ransomware operation responsible for the Colonial Pipeline attack, first emerged in July this year and was recently the subject of a CISA warning due to “multiple” attacks targeting organizations deemed critical infrastructure, including two in the U.S. food and agriculture sector. Emsisoft discovered earlier this year that much like DarkSide, which had a flaw in its encryption mechanism that allowed Emsisoft to decrypt files, BlackMatter’s encryption process also had a vulnerability that allowed it to recover encrypted files without having to pay the ransom.

  • Microsoft warns hackers behind SolarWinds attack are targeting cloud services

    Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer.

  • COMCAST LAUNCHES INTERNET SPEEDS FASTER THAN 1 GIG IN GALLUP, NM

    Comcast today announced the company has introduced additional Internet speed tiers for homes and small businesses in the Gallup area, with internet speeds up to 1.2 Gbps (1,200 Mbps.) The new speed...

  • Tesla Supplier Shows Off More Powerful Battery

    The new cell has five times the capacity of smaller previous models, the head of Panasonic’s battery unit said.

  • Crypto Is Shedding Its Tether

    John Law issued bank notes willy-nilly. Are stablecoin issuers doing the same?

  • Analyst Report: Equinix, Inc. (REIT)

    Equinix is a retail provider of data centers, enabling hundreds of enterprise tenants to house their servers and networking equipment in a colocated environment. Tenants can then connect with each other, cloud service providers, and telecom networks. Equinix operates 227 data centers in 63 markets worldwide and owns just less than half of them. The firm has nearly 10,000 customers, including 1,800 networks, that are dispersed over five verticals: Cloud and IT Services, Content Providers, Network and Mobile Services, Financial Services, and Enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from connecting customers with each other. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

  • Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

    Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that cloud service resellers have to their customers' IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers."

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Robot mail: Russian Post teams up with Yandex to deliver parcels in Moscow

    Self-driving robots have started delivering parcels in certain Moscow neighbourhoods after tech giant Yandex teamed up with the state-run Russian Post service, the companies said on Monday. Yandex, which operates a raft of services from online search to ride-hailing, already uses robots for food delivery in Russia and on some U.S. college campuses in a partnership with GrubHub, but a tie-up with the federal post service could widen their reach. In a joint statement, Yandex and Russian Post said 36 rectangular, suitcase-sized robots would initially deliver from 27 post offices in several districts of the Russian capital as part of a pilot project, with parcel recipients able to select robot delivery using an app.

  • Protect your passwords, warns spy chief, as ransomware cyber attacks double

    Cyber attacks doubled in the past year, the chief of GCHQ has revealed - as he warned Britain must “pay attention” to attacks from China.

  • Microsoft says SolarWinds hackers may have breached 14 more companies

    Nobelium attempted 23,000 attacks since July but had a low success rate, according to Microsoft.

  • How to Expand Blockchain Beyond Fintech and Into Factories

    Blockchain has already improved companies’ ability to track the movement of goods. It’s now easy to envision a more efficient future in logistics through emerging decentralized technologies that help improve procurement practices and enable businesses to increase transparency about where products were manufactured, how they were delivered and under what conditions. There are potential upsides for businesses, workers and consumers.