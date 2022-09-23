U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,673.25
    -84.74 (-2.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,450.97
    -625.71 (-2.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,819.22
    -247.58 (-2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,670.81
    -51.50 (-2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -5.17 (-6.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    -27.50 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.80 (-4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9722
    -0.0116 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    +0.0210 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0344 (-3.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1340
    +0.7990 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,697.57
    -270.36 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.89
    -14.64 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Discovery Corp.
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel"); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon"); and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Friday, September 23, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1. Location of Marvel's and Falcon's Hope Brook gold joint venture property contiguous to First Mining and the Benton-Sokoman joint venture.

In the past year, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project. It is important to note this discovery is less than 1 km away from the combined ground held by Marvel and Falcon and appears to be the same structural corridor covered by the Alliance land tenure. The 35 grab and chip samples noted in the Benton-Sokoman NR (September 16th, 2021) were collected over a 2 km distance. Their sampling program confirmed the presence of lithium pegmatites, and the first significant occurrence of Lithium documented in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Marvel and Falcon recently formed a strategic partnership (November 17, 2021) that combines both the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton District properties covering a combined 115,170 hectares to be explored on a 50-50 Joint Venture basis. The Hope Brook Property is hosted within the Exploits subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions of, or are proximal to, two major structures linked to several significant gold prospects (Cape Ray; Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook; First Mining) in southern Newfoundland. Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Gold's Valentine gold deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project. The combined land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton-Sokoman's JV partnership, with the JV now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large-scale fold and fault structures, which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area.

Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the Hope Brook Gold Mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook deposit is now owned by Coastal Gold Corp., which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne gold for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)

  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)

  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717231/Marvel-Provides-Exploration-Update-At-Its-Hope-Brook-Project-Contiguous-To-Benton-Sokoman-JV-NFLD

Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

    Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top […]

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson is selling. If you want to skip our analysis of Neilson’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks. Kerr Neilson is a billionaire investor who co-founded Platinum Asset Management with Andrew Clifford nearly 28 […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike. The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

    Now that these companies are direct competitors more than ever, which stock can better serve investors?

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • Why Ford, ChargePoint, and Blink Charging Are Plunging This Week

    Even some federal funding help for the EV sector couldn't keep stocks in the sector from crashing this week.

  • Costco reports earnings beat, squeezed margins

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Costco.

  • Traders Brace for S&P 500 Free Fall as Chart Supports Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- The spillover from the UK’s proposed tax cuts is washing into the US stock market.The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.9% on Friday, bringing its rout in the week past 4.5%. The index already closed below the closely watched level of 3,800 this week, leaving the June bear-market low of 3,666 as the next line of support on technical charts.The UK government unveiled a sweeping tax-cut plan that crashed the pound and the nation’s bonds as investors fretted over the stimulative effects with

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]