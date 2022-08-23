U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • MARVF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture
Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Following the recently completed interpretation of airborne magnetic and TDEM surveys which identified several high priority target areas, Marvel sent a prospecting field crew for ground follow-up. The field crew located a new showing within the Houliere Block coincident with a newly identified airborne EM anomaly. The field crew then utilized a Beep Mat to pinpoint the exact location of the near surface zone and utilized a portable XRF instrument to immediately determine the potential prospectivity of this new showing. The showing is characterized by weathered, ultramafic rocks which the prospectors have named the Rottenstone Showing. XRF analysis of select samples have shown highly anomalous copper, nickel and cobalt, typical components of a magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide system. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for a priority analysis.

Next steps include stripping and cleaning the mineralized zone followed by channel sampling to determine dimensions. In addition, prospecting will continue on the eastern Duhamel section of the property.

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and CEO commented, "We are absolutely thrilled with the results from our inaugural field prospecting program at Duhamel, and to find a new showing within the first week bodes very well for the remainder of our field campaign. While highly anomalous XRF readings from our new showing will need to be confirmed by laboratory analysis - if the stripping indicates that the new showing is more extensive than what is presently exposed, we will be immediately applying for drill permits while expanding our field prospecting program".

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province. The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 2).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 2. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002)

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)

  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)

  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713161/Marvel-Provides-Updates-on-Field-Crew-Activities-on-the-Duhamel-Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Property-Lac-St-Jean-QC

