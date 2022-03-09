U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,218.50
    +49.75 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,957.00
    +355.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,444.25
    +177.25 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.30
    +23.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.52
    +0.82 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.90
    +9.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.14 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0948
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.71
    -2.74 (-7.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8100
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,178.06
    +3,395.96 (+8.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.86
    +79.36 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.12
    +112.01 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Marvel Receives Preliminary Data, Completes Ground Magnetic Survey Highway North Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MARVF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 /Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received preliminary results on a 6km ground magnetic survey on its Highway North Uranium Property (the "Property"). Early preliminary indications that there are targets that would benefit from diamond drilling along uranium-bearing structures that are common along the Key Lake Fault Zone.

"We are very excited with the preliminary results received from the ground magnetic survey. Preliminary results show that favorable structures exist within the Highway North Property that is common to Uranium hosted deposits along the Key Lake Fault Zone such as Eagle Point, Millennium, Gaertner and Deilmann (Key Lake). We eagerly await a full comprehensive interpretation of the magnetic survey to provide possible drill targets." Stated Karim Rayani President & Chief Executive Officer.

Figure 1. Property Location Map, Athabasca Basin.

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29m in KLR15-086.

The Company is not treating these historical results as current and has not completed sufficient work to verify such historical results. Further, the historical production from the Key Lake Deposit has not been verified independently by the Company. While the Company is not treating these historical results and numbers as accurate, it does believe the numbers to be reliable and may be of assistance to readers.

The deposit model for exploration on the Highway North Property has been a basement-type unconformity-related uranium deposit, such as those found at the Eagle Point, Millennium, and the Gaertner and Deilmann (Key Lake). This deposit type belongs to the class of uranium deposits where mineralization is spatially associated with unconformities that separate Proterozoic conglomeratic sandstone basins and metamorphosed basement rocks (Jefferson et al., 2007). Although rocks of the Athabasca Group and the basal unconformity do not outcrop on the Property, they likely once overlaid the basement gneisses and metapelites which now do, as the current erosional edge of the Athabasca Basin, and potential outliers, is about 50km north of the Property.

In Saskatchewan, uranium deposits have been discovered at, above, and up to 300m below, the Athabasca Group unconformity within basement rocks. Mineralization can occur hundreds of meters into the basement or can be up to 100m above, in Athabasca Group sandstone. Typically, uranium is present as uraninite/pitchblende that occurs as veins and semi-massive to massive replacement bodies. Mineralization is also spatially associated with steeply-dipping, graphitic basement structures and may have been remobilized during successive structural reactivation events. Such structures can be important fluid pathways as well as structural or chemical traps for mineralization as reactivation events have likely introduced further uranium into mineralized zones and provided a means for remobilization (Jefferson, et al. 2007) (Figure 1).

Figure 2. Representative sections of three well-known unconformity-related uranium deposits of the eastern Athabasca Basin showing the strong spatial association of the deposits with the intersection of basement-rooted fault zones and the unconformity surface. (A) Cigar Lake deposit, consisting of predominantly unconformity ore and perched ore in the overlying sandstone. (B) Deilmann pit, Key Lake deposit, including both basement hosted and unconformity ore, controlled by the Key Lake fault. (C) Eagle Point deposit, mostly basement-hosted ore, controlled by the Collins Bay thrust and Eagle Point fault.

The Highway Property straddles the Key Lake Fault Zone, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits. Critical criteria on the Property for these type of uranium deposits include the presence of graphitic EM conductors within metasedimentary packages, major re-activated northeast-trending fault systems that have been disrupted by obliquely cross-cutting subsidiary structures and the presence of uranium-enriched source rocks (Figure 2). Exploration to date on the Property has been limited.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Highway Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Reference

Harvey, S.E. (1999): Structural geology of the Deilmann Orebody, Key Lake, Saskatchewan; in Summary of Investigations 1999, Volume 2, Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Sask. Energy Mines, Misc. Rep. 99-4.2.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)

  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)

  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692207/Marvel-Receives-Preliminary-Data-Completes-Ground-Magnetic-Survey-Highway-North-Uranium-Project-Athabasca-Basin

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, PolyMet Mining, and The Metals Company Are Skyrocketing Today

    After the downturn in the markets yesterday and as energy prices continue to rise today, conservative investors are looking to fortify their portfolios by adding metals exposure to their holdings. The price of gold, for example, crossed the $2,000-per-ounce mark today for the first time since August 2020, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising today. It's no wonder, therefore, that Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK), PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT: PLM), and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) are all looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today.

  • Argonaut Gold Announces the Appointment of Larry Radford as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

    Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce the appointment of Larry Radford as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director effective March 21, 2022.

  • India expects private coal mines to produce at least 350 million tonnes by 2030

    India expects coal mines owned by private companies to produce 350-400 million tonnes of coal by 2030, a senior coal ministry official told an industry conference on Tuesday, potentially reducing the country's dependence on imports. The increased domestic production could mean lower imports.

  • Highway nightmare: DR Congo's export route for high-value metals

    The 27 tonnes of copper slabs are securely lashed down on the back of Omar Rachidi's tractor-trailer. Now all he has to do is drive the cargo to its destination.

  • Analyst Report: Vale S.A.

    Vale is the world’s largest iron ore miner and one of the largest diversified miners, along with BHP and Rio Tinto. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets, with minor contributions from iron ore proxies, including manganese and coal. The base metals division is much smaller, primarily consisting of nickel mines and smelters with a small contribution from copper.

  • DraftKings Stock Is Downgraded on Regulatory Headwinds, Competition

    Argus Research analyst John Staszak lowered his call on the stock to Hold from Buy. The shares fell.

  • UK chairman of Polymetal among 'mass exodus' from Russian firms

    (Reuters) -Board members at Russian companies, including the British chairmen of gold and silver producer Polymetal and metals and hydropower group EN+, have quit in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Polymetal said on Monday Chairman Ian Cockerill and five other non-executive independent directors — Ollie Oliveira, Tracey Kerr, Italia Boninelli, Victor Flores and Andrea Abt — had left the London-listed company's board. Polymetal gave no further details of the departures that coincide with concerns over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Russia.

  • Silver Prices Break Out Testing Key Resistance

    Silver rallies as the dollar eases and gold continues to climb

  • Marco Gobbetti Touts ‘Enormous Potential’ of Salvatore Ferragamo Brand

    The newly installed CEO was upbeat about growth prospects as he reported a return to profit for the company and a 30 percent gain in revenues last year.

  • Remorseful Shell abandons Russian oil

    While Russian crude and gas has been exempt so far from Western sanctions, oil soared above $139 a barrel on Monday to its highest since July 2008 as the United States and European allies began to consider banning Russian oil imports. U.S. lawmakers have called for bans but President Joe Biden's administration has only sanctioned Russian oil tankers.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Reverse Higher, Erase Earlier Losses; Steel Stocks Fall While Oil Plays Break Out

    The Dow Jones reversed higher in afternoon trading while, the Nasdaq composite led the upside and traded over 2% higher.

  • Creating a Ripple Effect: Associates at the Heart of Engagement and Innovation

    Instilling a sense of purpose in employees not only benefits workplace culture but can have a broader impact on business and society. Today, workers are looking for companies that share their value...

  • Global biotech breaks ground on 355-job Holly Springs facility. Here's when hiring will ramp up.

    The company has said jobs at the $550 million facility will pay average salaries of more than $119,000 per year.

  • GM and Toyota say surging nickel prices have not impacted EV battery supplies — so far

    Nickel prices have quadrupled in a week over supply issues, and a spike on Tuesday forced the LME to shut down both electronic and floor trading.

  • Analysis-Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now

    Surging raw materials costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles. Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term trend of falling costs of batteries, the most expensive part of EVs, hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. And that is on top of a supply chain already snarled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa

  • Digital Wallet Ratings: See All The Results Of This National Consumer Survey

    The best fintech companies are growing fast as mobile payments spread. A new consumer survey ranks digital wallets by customer satisfaction.

  • Palladium firms near record, gold accelerates as Ukraine worries mount

    Investors also took stock of the London Platinum and Palladium Market's statement that Russian refiners can continue to sell platinum and palladium in London. Removal of palladium, traders and analysts said, would have worsened worries over supply from major producer Russia. In the event of shortages, car manufacturers would be willing to pay almost any price for the metal to keep up production, said Saxo bank analyst Ole Hansen.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Market Cap Climbs. It Could Soon Overtake Tesla.

    Value stocks are getting more love than growth stocks these days. Just look at the performance of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Elon Musk's Tesla.

  • German stocks enter bear market and European equities slide on possible Russian import ban

    European stocks careened lower on Monday on the threat of further sanctions against commodities production giant Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.