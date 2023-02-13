U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.03
    +42.57 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,190.64
    +321.37 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,894.81
    +176.69 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.14
    +20.33 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    +0.66 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.50
    -10.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7210
    -0.0230 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5100
    +1.0720 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,628.00
    -359.31 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.77
    -7.72 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Marvell Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

·3 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the United States for 2023. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Marvell, which includes more than 93% of survey respondents agreeing that Marvell is a great place to work compared to 57% at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Marvell is committed to creating an environment in which employees are able to thrive and advance – in both their own careers and towards Marvell's development of leading-edge, essential technology that powers the world's data infrastructure. The company has built, and takes pride in nurturing, a culture that is characterized by transparency, access to leadership, and the freedom for employees to take full ownership of their work.

"The Great Place to Work designation underscores how important company culture is to overall employee satisfaction and we're proud to be recognized for our focused effort to create an outstanding employee experience," said Janice Hall, senior vice president, human resources, Marvell. "Our people are the core of Marvell's culture, and we're thrilled to see their passion and dedication to making Marvell a great place to work celebrated."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Marvell is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

For more on Marvell's industry recognition, please visit our website.

About Marvell 
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®  
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact: 
Kim Markle 
pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)
Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-earns-2023-great-place-to-work-certification-301744813.html

SOURCE Marvell

Recommended Stories

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Amazon Is Taking Half of Each Sale From Its Merchants

    (Bloomberg) -- Grappling with slowing sales growth and rising costs, Amazon.com Inc. is squeezing more money from the nearly 2 million small businesses that sell products on its sprawling online marketplace.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighters Down More Objects as T

  • Ford to invest $3.5 billion to build Michigan battery plant

    Ford Motor Co will build a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Michigan as part of a $3.5 billion investment plan, the automaker and state said Monday. The plant will be located in Marshall, Michigan and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers. Reuters, citing sources, reported Friday Ford was expected to build the plant with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Q4 Earnings, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    PARIS (Reuters) -The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • ‘Bare Minimum Monday’ is the latest workplace trend hitting productivity

    The newest trend joining the likes of quiet quitting and resenteeism involves putting in just the bare minimum of effort on Mondays.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • China’s beleaguered semiconductor companies have to face a cooling chip market and an intensifying chip war at the same time

    China’s semiconductor companies are reportedly delaying production, pausing operations, and laying off workers.

  • From Apple to VW, CEOs Gradually Returning to China After Its Reopening

    Beijing counts on such executive visits to attract investments from multinationals, with its leaders portraying the country as open for business.

  • Chevron Weighs Extending CEO Mike Wirth Past Mandatory Retirement Age

    Chevron’s board of directors doesn’t yet see an obvious internal replacement for CEO Mike Wirth and remains pleased with his stewardship.

  • FIS takes $17.6 billion hit in merchant unit to be spun off

    (Reuters) -Banking and payments processing conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc took a $17.6 billion write-down on its merchant business as it unveiled plans on Monday to spin it off, undoing a $43 billion acquisition that went sour. FIS built its merchant business, which processes transactions for companies, on the back of its $43 billion purchase of WorldPay four years ago. FIS said in the statement it planned to spin of Worldpay in the next 12 months into a separate company that will be owned by its shareholders on a tax-free basis, confirming a Reuters report published on Friday.

  • Hungry for Growth? 3 Restaurant Payment Stocks to Consider

    Covid-19, inflation, and consumer preferences have led to a complex environment in the restaurant industry. 3 payment/software companies are helping restaurants to adapt and thrive.