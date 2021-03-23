U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,910.52
    -30.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,423.15
    -308.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,227.70
    -149.84 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.69
    -81.16 (-3.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.40
    -4.16 (-6.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.67 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0084 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    -0.0460 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0108 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5950
    -0.2250 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,683.54
    -1,273.36 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.57
    -5.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Marvell Special Meeting and Inphi Special Meeting to be Held on April 15, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marvell and Inphi Boards of Directors Each Unanimously Recommends their Respective Shareholders and Stockholders Vote "For" the Approval of the Merger and "FOR" the Other Proposals Set Forth in the Definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) ("Marvell"), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) ("Inphi"), a leader in high-speed data movement, have set a date for their shareholders and stockholders, respectively, to vote on the proposed acquisition of Inphi by Marvell. Marvell shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Marvell (the "Marvell Special Meeting"), which will be held virtually on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Inphi stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Inphi Stockholder (the "Inphi Special Meeting"), which will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at Inphi's headquarters, located at 110 Rio Robles, San Jose, California 95134.

Marvell and Inphi each filed the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021 in connection with the proposed transaction. The Marvell and Inphi Boards of Directors each unanimously recommends that respective shareholders and stockholders vote "FOR" the approval of the merger and "FOR" the other proposals set forth in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, which has been distributed to all Marvell shareholders and Inphi stockholders entitled to vote as of the record date.

The merger will combine Marvell's storage, networking, processor, and security portfolio, with Inphi's leading electro-optics interconnect platform, to position the combined company for end-to-end technology leadership in data infrastructure. This transaction will expand the combined company's addressable market, strengthen its customer base, and accelerate its leadership in hyperscale cloud data centers and 5G wireless infrastructure.

Marvell shareholders who need assistance completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Marvell Special Meeting may contact Marvell's proxy solicitors:

Okapi Partners LLC
1212 Avenue of the Americas, 24th Floor
New York, New York 10036
Banks and brokers call: (212) 297-0720
Shareholders and all others call toll-free: (877) 869-0171
Email: info@okapipartners.com

Inphi stockholders who need assistance completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Inphi Special Meeting may contact Inphi's proxy solicitors:

Mackenzie Partners, Inc.
1407 Broadway, 27th Floor
New York, New York 10018
Telephone: (800) 322-2885
Banks and Brokers: (212) 929-5500
Email: proxy@mackenziepartners.com

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com.

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or elsewhere. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Inphi

Inphi corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contacts:
Marvell Investor Relations:
Ashish Saran
408-222-0777
ir@Marvell.com

Inphi Corporate Contact:
Vernon P. Essi, Jr.
408-606-6524
investors@inphi.com

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document relates to a proposed transaction between Marvell and Inphi. In connection with the proposed transaction, on March 11, 2021, Marvell Technology, Inc. ("MTI") filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-251606) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which included a joint proxy statement of Marvell and Inphi and a prospectus of MTI. The registration statement on Form S-4 has been declared effective by the SEC and a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus has been sent to all Inphi stockholders and all Marvell shareholders who held shares as of the record date. Each party may file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF INPHI AND INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF MARVELL ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors, Marvell shareholders and Inphi stockholders may obtain free copies of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC by Marvell, Inphi or MTI through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by Marvell with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at Marvell's website at www.marvell.com or upon written request to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. at 5488 Marvell Lane, Santa Clara, CA 95054. The documents filed by Inphi with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at Inphi's website at www.inphi.com or upon written request to Inphi Corporation at 110 Rio Robles, San Jose, California 95134.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the proposed transaction between Marvell, Inphi and MTI, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction, integration efforts related to the transaction, regulatory approvals and the products and markets of each company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: the completion of the proposed transaction on anticipated terms and timing or at all, including obtaining shareholder and regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities and other conditions to the completion of the transaction; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the transaction or our ability to integrate the businesses of Marvell and Inphi or due to unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; other factors impacting the semiconductor industry such as supply chain disruptions or component shortages that may impact the production of Marvell or Inphi products or may impact the price of components which in turn may impact margins on any impacted products and any constrained availability from other electronic suppliers impacting Marvell or Inphi customers' ability to ship their products, which in turn may adversely impact sales to those customers; our ability to obtain or consummate financing or any refinancing related to the transactions upon acceptable terms or at all; risks related to the incurrence of indebtedness in connection with the transaction; litigation relating to the proposed transaction instituted against Marvell and Inphi and their respective directors or officers; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Marvell or Inphi's business, including current plans and operations; the ability of Marvell or Inphi to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; risks relating to the value of the shares to be issued in the transaction; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction; the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic) and epidemics and any related company or government policies and actions intended to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions intended to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; risks related to the impact on Marvell's and Inphi's business of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, Marvell's and Inphi's workforce and operations and the transportation and manufacturing of Marvell's and Inphi's products; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have impacted, and may continue to impact the operations of Marvell's and Inphi's customers, distributors, vendors, suppliers, and partners; increased disruption and volatility in the capital markets and credit markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could adversely affect Marvell's and Inphi's liquidity and capital resources; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, on the U.S. and global economies; disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in worker absenteeism, quarantines and restrictions on Marvell's and Inphi's employees' ability to work, innovate, collaborate, and travel; the effects that the current credit and market conditions caused by, or resulting from, the COVID-19 pandemic could have on the liquidity and financial condition of Marvell's or Inphi's customers and suppliers, including any impact on their ability to meet their contractual obligations; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting Marvell or Inphi's businesses; general economic and market developments and conditions; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which Marvell, MTI and Inphi operate; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed transaction that could affect Marvell's and/or Inphi's financial performance; restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Marvell's or Inphi's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as Marvell's and Inphi's response to any of the aforementioned factors; the risk of downturns in the highly cyclical semiconductor industry; failure to receive the approval of the securityholders of Marvell and/or Inphi; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the businesses of Marvell and Inphi described in the "Risk Factors" section of their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by either of them from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Marvell and Inphi assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither Marvell nor Inphi gives any assurance that either Marvell or Inphi will achieve its expectations.

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)
Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-special-meeting-and-inphi-special-meeting-to-be-held-on-april-15-2021-301254350.html

SOURCE Marvell

Recommended Stories

  • Disney Deals Blow to Cinema Chains With Streaming Plan for Big Movies. AMC Stock Slumps.

    As movie theaters reopen in major markets, Disney says its big summer releases will be available to stream at the same time they debut on the big screen.

  • Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing, plans $20 billion for new Arizona sites

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp will greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity as the new chief executive announced plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and to open up its factories to outside customers. The move by CEO Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday aims to restore Intel's reputation after technological missteps. The strategy will directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips, Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

  • Investing in Alzheimer’s Treatment: Join Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics for Fireside Chat March 30

    Christer Rosén, Chairman-CEO & Founder of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc, Raymond “Scott” Turner MD, Professor Neurology, Georgetown University (Alzheimer’s scientist) and Mark Dant, Executive Director, Ryan Foundation IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, a Florida trade association for financial professionals and ultra high net worth investors, will host a fireside chat […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Fall to Nine-Month Low Following Bad Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. sales of new homes declined in February to a nine-month low as severe winter weather in parts of the country limited foot traffic against a backdrop of elevated prices that may be restraining momentum.Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 18.2% -- the sharpest decline since July 2013 -- to a 775,000 annualized pace from an upwardly revised 948,000 rate in the prior month, government data showed Tuesday. The median forecast called for an 870,000 pace. Sales dropped in all regions across the U.S.In February, inclement weather impeded the search for homes as temperatures dropped below freezing in some parts of the country and power disruptions hit states including Texas. Housing demand is also being restrained by a limited number of available properties that offer interested buyers fewer choices at the same time prices remain elevated.The report showed the number of properties sold for which construction hadn’t yet started fell to 211,000, the lowest since October 2018. The winter storms probably slowed construction.Still, the pace of new home sales remains 8.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis above the same month last year, pointing to the housing market’s strength through the pandemic.“A combination of rising interest rates, Covid fears and tighter lending standards is depressing demand,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note. “We still hope for a summer revival, but right now the market is struggling.”In the coming months, higher borrowing costs could put more pressure on affordability and keep some buyers out of the market. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since mid-February as the U.S. economic outlook improves. The median sales price rose 5.3% from a year earlier to $349,400, according to Tuesday’s report.Assuming the 30-year mortgage rate remains below 4%, however, damage to affordability won’t halt momentum this year, according to an analysis from Bloomberg Economics.At the current sales pace, it would take 4.8 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with 3.8 months in January.A separate report Monday showed that sales of previously-owned homes dropped by more than expected, reflecting a record annual decline in the number of available properties that’s driving up prices and impeding buyers.Digging DeeperAcross regions, sales in the Midwest decreased 37.5%, the biggest drop in 27 yearsSales in the South fell 14.7%, the most in almost six years; the West showed a 16.4% dropNew-home purchases account for about 10% of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously-owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close. The figures tend to be volatile(Updates with chart, additional details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Thrill’ and ‘Status’ Driving Young People to Crypto Investment, Says UK Financial Watchdog

    These young investors "skew more towards being female, under 40 and from a BAME background," the regulator said.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Door is shut to millions of American homeowners in need of mortgage relief as pandemic enters Year 2

    Some 14.5 million single-family home loans are privately owned, with no federal backing, and occupy a gray area when it comes to government programs delaying foreclosure proceedings and granting payment forbearance.

  • Bitcoin Transfer Worth $806M Might Reveal Big Institutional Purchase

    "My speculative guess is that institutions are buying bitcoin's price dip," one analyst said.

  • Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

    James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah's most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. Huntsman alleges the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work. Huntsman, brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church.

  • Trustpilot Steady in Debut as London IPO Raises $655 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc rose as much as 16% before trimming gains on its first trading day in London after its initial public offering raised 473 million pounds ($655 million), helping the City solidify its position as an attractive venue for continental companies after Brexit.The stock ended the session at 265 pence, in line with the initial public offering price, which was at the top end of an indicative price range. The IPO of the 44% stake gives the company a market value of 1.08 billion pounds, according to a statement Tuesday.Companies have now raised 5.2 billion pounds via IPOs in the U.K. this year, bringing the market closer to a record first-quarter showing, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc is also set to start trading in London before the month is up. Both deals have been boosted by surging demand for online services during lockdowns.The City’s IPO renaissance comes amid broad efforts to strengthen its position after leaving the European Union last year, with the U.K. considering proposed reforms to the listing rules to attract more high-growth companies. Trustpilot is the first issuer from the bloc to float in London after Brexit.Trustpilot’s backers raised almost 427 million pounds by selling 161 million existing shares in the IPO, while the company itself raised about 47 million pounds. The offering could increase to as much as 544 million pounds if an option to sell additional shares from existing investors is exercised in full.Investment firms including BlackRock Inc., FIL Investments International, Caledonia Investments Plc, Capital Research Global Investors, Adelphi Capital and Janus Henderson Group Plc agreed to buy a big chunk of the offering before Trustpilot began the sale.Trustpilot saw strong investor demand for its offering, with the IPO order book covered within about 90 minutes after it opened last week, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The company also raised the total size of the offering by as much as 15 million shares on Friday.Trustpilot had hosted 120 million reviews by the end of 2020. It makes money by selling subscriptions to businesses, which can use consumer reviews in their marketing materials and directly engage with customers on the platform. Its revenue jumped 25% last year to $101.9 million, and its loss narrowed to $12.2 million from $22.7 million in 2019.Chief Executive Officer Peter Holten Muhlmann founded the company in 2007, and its shareholders include Seed Capital, Vitruvian Partners, Draper Esprit, Northzone, Index Ventures and Sunley House.Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are managing the offering, along with Berenberg and Danske Bank A/S.(Updates to add closing price.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Signals Potential Asset Management Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Thomas Gottstein signaled he’d consider further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse, as he steps up efforts to limit the reputational damage from the supply-chain finance scandal.Making asset management an independent entity is “potentially part of the plan,” Gottstein said in a Bloomberg Television interview, days after the bank replaced the head of the business and removed it from direct oversight of the wealth management unit. “Having a holding company around that could be something we are pursuing,” he said, adding that the Greensill affair for Credit Suisse is primarily an asset-management problem.The Swiss bank is contending with the worst crisis since a spying scandal a year ago, after it was forced to suspend $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds managed with Greensill over concerns about their valuation. As the fallout deepens, the bank is grappling with litigation threats from investors, potential financial losses and regulatory scrutiny. It’s now turning to ex-UBS Group AG executive Ulrich Koerner to revive the asset management unit, replacing 30-year veteran Eric Varvel.Read More: Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Halts Bonuses as Clients Fume “Clearly, Greensill is a distraction and something that we are working through now but the operational results that we have in the first two months show we are on the right path,” Gottstein, said, speaking ahead of the bank’s Asian Investment Conference. Despite the turmoil, the bank had its best start to a year in a decade, with revenue at the securities unit rising more than 50% through February.A further headache emerged on Monday. The bank received an extra antitrust charge sheet from the European Commission, which may delay efforts to conclude a lengthy probe into alleged collusion between foreign exchange traders at several banks.Read More: Credit Suisse Gets Extra EU Charge Sheet Over FX CartelGottstein’s comments indicate that the steps taken just last week to rein in the Greensill crisis still may not be enough. In addition to replacing Varvel, it has suspended senior staff bonuses and announced an investigation into its exposure to Lex Greensill’s failed trade-finance empire. Asked if responsibility at the senior level stopped with the head of asset management, Gottstein said any further decisions would be subject to the board’s review.Read More: Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Greensill Didn’t Just Finance SupplyThe investigation will determine whether there were shortcomings in defense lines, but it is too early to talk about what the results might be, or who else could be held responsible, Gottstein said. “I am actually quite confident that we will come out stronger from this episode,” he said. “It is a learning process.”Clients from rich individuals in the Middle East to Swiss pension funds are expressing their anger over potential investment losses, threatening key relationships far beyond the asset management business.The funds offered by asset managers were touted as among the safest going. But they contained investments tied to future sales of Greensill’s borrowers, way beyond the traditional preserve of supply-chain finance. Investors face losses as those funds are liquidated, with some considering litigation.Read More: Credit Suisse Says Fund Defaults Expected, Investors May SueThe bank has so far returned about $3.1 billion to investors and said it has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds. The lender also made a loan of about $140 million to Greensill late last year, of which $50 million has been recovered.Gottstein said he was “100% focused now to get as much back in terms of cash to our investors.”Risk ControlKoerner, whom Gottstein said was the “exact right person” to strengthen the asset manager’s lines of defense, had at previous employer UBS Group AG explored merging the asset management business with Deutsche Bank’s DWS. Those 2019 talks stalled over disagreement on who would retain majority control.The Greensill debacle is the latest in a string of mishaps at the asset manager, which until the decisions of last week was housed inside the much bigger international wealth management business. Gottstein said he’s long had doubts about the logic of that arrangement.The Greensill issues, he said, accelerated his decision to split asset management into its own division with its own “first and second line divisional support that it needs and warrants.”“Risk control has always been a top priority,” he said. “I’m absolutely focused on that - not only now, I was, and I will be.”Asia OpportunitiesBeyond Greensill, Gottstein said the bank was focusing on growing in Asia. The region already accounts for 20% of the bank’s revenues and Credit Suisse is looking for 100% ownership of its joint-ventures in China as well as to acquire the required licenses to provide advice to China’s wealthiest. The bank is planning to triple its headcount in China over the next three years. Profit in the Asia Pacific region rose 24% last year.Gottstein also signaled that the bank is looking for opportunities to be part of the ongoing consolidation of the banking industry within Europe.“There are various opportunities in various areas for us, particularly in private banking,” he said. The bank’s growth strategy is “predominantly an organic strategy, but we are opportunistic to look at inorganic opportunities as well.”(Updates with EU charge sheet in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • GameStop CCO Resigns Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares traded lower by 2.2% after the company announced its latest management shuffle ahead of a highly anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. What Happened? On Tuesday morning, GameStop announced Chief Customer Officer Frank Hamlin will be leaving the company. Why It’s Important: GameStop’s brick-and-mortar video game retail business has been in decline for years, with trailing 12-month revenue down 21.1% in the five years ending 2019. The pandemic slammed GameStop and other retailers in 2020, and the company reported a 30.1% revenue drop in the third quarter. Despite the business headwinds, GameStop shares have skyrocketed in 2021 as the company has become the poster child of Reddit’s WallStreetBets “meme” stock craze. Serious long-term investors are hoping Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen, who joined the GameStop board in January, will help the company transition away from its outdated retail strategy to a more modern online approach. GameStop previously announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell in February. Related Link: GameStop Is Losing Its 'Stimmy' Support, Analyst Says Cohen’s strategy is reportedly to turn GameStop into the “Chewy of Gaming." For now, his focus is on cutting prices, improving selection and increasing delivery times, according to Reuters. Despite the company’s struggles, the meme stock trading phenomenon has sent GameStop’s stock soaring about 870% since it last reported quarterly earnings back in December. Analysts are expecting GameStop to report fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.35 on revenue of $2.21 billion, 0.8% growth compared to a year ago. Analysts are also extremely skeptical of GameStop’s Reddit-fueled stock price rise. The average price target among the seven analysts who cover the stock is $13, suggesting 93.1% downside from current levels. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop’s legacy brick-and-mortar business has been declining for years, so the company must come through with some clarity and details related to its turnaround strategy at some point to support the bull thesis. In the meantime, GameStop shares could remain under pressure in the coming weeks as the flood of retail traders using their government stimulus payments to buy the stock starts to die down. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?GameStop Is Losing Its 'Stimmy' Support, Analyst Says© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg raised nearly $200 million from stock trades in March

    Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman and chief executive of social media giant Facebook Inc., has raised nearly $200 million through hundreds of stock trades so far this month, as he converted nearly 550,000 Class A shares for $0, then sold more than 725,000 shares above $270.