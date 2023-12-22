Marvell Technology Inc CFO Willem Meintjes Sells 4,000 Shares

On December 20, 2023, Willem Meintjes, the CFO of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $60.01 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $240,040.

Marvell Technology Inc is a semiconductor company that develops and produces integrated and standalone devices. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including automotive, industrial, networking, processors, and storage. Marvell's operations span globally, providing technology solutions that power data infrastructure.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Marvell Technology Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Marvell Technology Inc's shares were trading at $60.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $51.853 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.97, with a GuruFocus Value of $61.67, indicating that Marvell Technology Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

