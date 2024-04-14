Is Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth of 17% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Marvell Technology’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Marvell Technology Worth?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 23%, trading at US$70.16 compared to our intrinsic value of $56.83. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Marvell Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Marvell Technology?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Marvell Technology's earnings are expected to increase by 56%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MRVL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MRVL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MRVL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MRVL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

