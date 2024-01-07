Is Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Marvell Technology

What Is Marvell Technology's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Marvell Technology had US$4.19b of debt at October 2023, down from US$4.51b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$725.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.46b.

A Look At Marvell Technology's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Marvell Technology had liabilities of US$1.88b due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.60b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$725.6m in cash and US$1.21b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.54b.

Of course, Marvell Technology has a titanic market capitalization of US$51.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Marvell Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

Over 12 months, Marvell Technology made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$5.5b, which is a fall of 5.8%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Marvell Technology had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$390m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$556m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. For riskier companies like Marvell Technology I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.