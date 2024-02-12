Marvelous colonial on a corner lot in Raynham sells for $700K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a majestic colonial that sold for $700,000.

On a beautifully manicured corner lot, 8 Britton St. is a great 2,240-square-foot family home. Built in 2001, this spacious home has a neutral palette with gleaming hardwood floors, elegant French doors, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The home offers three great-sized bedrooms, a modernized kitchen, a sunken living room, and a large laundry room/ fourth bedroom. Situated on almost an acre of open land the property also has a two-car garage, a full basement, and a convenient entertaining deck. It was last sold in 2001 for $309,900.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Raynham

8 Britton St, $700,000

Smith 3rd, H D Smith, Catherine M to Dominic, Ngozi

Taunton

1 Karena Dr, $156,500

Stempka Jr, Jeffrey L to Burgo, Alfred

2 3rd Ave, $610,000

Amaral, Juli-Ann to Diendonne, Wichaggi Jennot, Roode J

23 Purchase St, $250,000

Nogeuira, Maria L to Flip Flex LLC

33 Cullen St, $605,000

Jmq Cullen St T Quinlan, John M to Gallant, Tyler S

60 Joshua Ln, $650,000

Arpin, Peter A to Imprevil, Marlie

10 Forest St, $489,000

Tavares, L M to Isaac, Clairhansy Paillant, Elsy

14-R Meadow St, $305,000

Shaffer, Sally M to Johnson, David A

199 Hodges St, $550,000

Robicheau, Miranda F Robicheau, Michael C to Keene, Nicholas Glazier, Bridge

29 Oak Ave, $530,000

Alves, Wesely A Bisinha, Helena R to Lapierre, Vanessa C Thibaud, Marie M

186 Rachel Dr, $550,000

Joseph Guerda Est Alexandre, Ethan to Leon, Cherline Menton, Frantzlay

1 Karena Dr, $215,000

Eames, Matthew E to Ngo, Hai T

168 Hart St, $300,000

Dietzler Lorrane Est Dietzler, Cecilia to Pettiford, Serena

