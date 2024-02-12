Advertisement
Marvelous colonial on a corner lot in Raynham sells for $700K: Weekly home sales

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·2 min read

This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a majestic colonial that sold for $700,000.

On a beautifully manicured corner lot, 8 Britton St. is a great 2,240-square-foot family home. Built in 2001, this spacious home has a neutral palette with gleaming hardwood floors, elegant French doors, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The home offers three great-sized bedrooms, a modernized kitchen, a sunken living room, and a large laundry room/ fourth bedroom. Situated on almost an acre of open land the property also has a two-car garage, a full basement,  and a convenient entertaining deck. It was last sold in 2001 for $309,900.

Top selling house in Raynham.
Top selling house in Raynham.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Raynham

8 Britton St, $700,000

Smith 3rd, H D Smith, Catherine M to Dominic, Ngozi

Taunton

1 Karena Dr, $156,500

Stempka Jr, Jeffrey L to Burgo, Alfred

2 3rd Ave, $610,000

Amaral, Juli-Ann to Diendonne, Wichaggi Jennot, Roode J

23 Purchase St, $250,000

Nogeuira, Maria L to Flip Flex LLC

33 Cullen St, $605,000

Jmq Cullen St T Quinlan, John M to Gallant, Tyler S

60 Joshua Ln, $650,000

Arpin, Peter A to Imprevil, Marlie

10 Forest St, $489,000

Tavares, L M to Isaac, Clairhansy Paillant, Elsy

14-R Meadow St, $305,000

Shaffer, Sally M to Johnson, David A

199 Hodges St, $550,000

Robicheau, Miranda F Robicheau, Michael C to Keene, Nicholas Glazier, Bridge

29 Oak Ave, $530,000

Alves, Wesely A Bisinha, Helena R to Lapierre, Vanessa C Thibaud, Marie M

186 Rachel Dr, $550,000

Joseph Guerda Est Alexandre, Ethan to Leon, Cherline Menton, Frantzlay

1 Karena Dr, $215,000

Eames, Matthew E to Ngo, Hai T

168 Hart St, $300,000

Dietzler Lorrane Est Dietzler, Cecilia to Pettiford, Serena

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in February for the Greater Taunton area

