Marvelous colonial on a corner lot in Raynham sells for $700K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a majestic colonial that sold for $700,000.
On a beautifully manicured corner lot, 8 Britton St. is a great 2,240-square-foot family home. Built in 2001, this spacious home has a neutral palette with gleaming hardwood floors, elegant French doors, and a wood-burning fireplace.
The home offers three great-sized bedrooms, a modernized kitchen, a sunken living room, and a large laundry room/ fourth bedroom. Situated on almost an acre of open land the property also has a two-car garage, a full basement, and a convenient entertaining deck. It was last sold in 2001 for $309,900.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Raynham
8 Britton St, $700,000
Smith 3rd, H D Smith, Catherine M to Dominic, Ngozi
Taunton
1 Karena Dr, $156,500
Stempka Jr, Jeffrey L to Burgo, Alfred
2 3rd Ave, $610,000
Amaral, Juli-Ann to Diendonne, Wichaggi Jennot, Roode J
23 Purchase St, $250,000
Nogeuira, Maria L to Flip Flex LLC
33 Cullen St, $605,000
Jmq Cullen St T Quinlan, John M to Gallant, Tyler S
60 Joshua Ln, $650,000
Arpin, Peter A to Imprevil, Marlie
10 Forest St, $489,000
Tavares, L M to Isaac, Clairhansy Paillant, Elsy
14-R Meadow St, $305,000
Shaffer, Sally M to Johnson, David A
199 Hodges St, $550,000
Robicheau, Miranda F Robicheau, Michael C to Keene, Nicholas Glazier, Bridge
29 Oak Ave, $530,000
Alves, Wesely A Bisinha, Helena R to Lapierre, Vanessa C Thibaud, Marie M
186 Rachel Dr, $550,000
Joseph Guerda Est Alexandre, Ethan to Leon, Cherline Menton, Frantzlay
1 Karena Dr, $215,000
Eames, Matthew E to Ngo, Hai T
168 Hart St, $300,000
Dietzler Lorrane Est Dietzler, Cecilia to Pettiford, Serena
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in February for the Greater Taunton area