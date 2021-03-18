U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,915.46
    -58.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.30
    -153.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.17
    -409.03 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.59
    -68.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.29
    -5.31 (-8.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1918
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    -0.0026 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8990
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,703.29
    +69.93 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.18
    -27.04 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Black Panther is coming to 'Marvel's Avengers' later this year

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Black Panther is coming to Marvel's Avengers. Square Enix announced it will release a Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion later this year, marking the biggest content update since the game's launch last September. It'll include a Wakanda jungle biome, new enemies, the supervillain Klaw and much more.

The news arrived on the same day that Hawkeye joined the game's hero roster. Crystal Dynamics has also rolled out the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades, along with some new story missions.

Meanwhile, there's still no confirmed release date for Spider-Man in the PS4 and PS5 versions. The original plan was to add him in early 2021. Given that both Kate Bishop and Hawkeye's debuts were delayed by several months, you shouldn't hold your breath. He's not mentioned in the current content roadmap for this year, but Crystal Dynamics notes that "does not include everything we’re currently working on."

