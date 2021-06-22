Marvel's Avengers showed players' IP addresses on screen after the latest patch

A patch for Marvel's Avengers just rolled out that adds a new event and villain sector. Along with fixing some bugs, the update has introduced a new one: some players are seeing strings of text on their screen, which include the system's IP address.

The text also contains the player's username and the date and time, according to Forbes, which first reported on the bug. Several players have reported on the game's subreddit and Twitter that they're seeing the text as they play.

this is legitimately "shut the game off" bad pic.twitter.com/o22YOeLwuL — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 22, 2021

The Marvel's Avengers Twitter account acknowledged an "issue where a floating string of text appears on the screen," but didn't mention specifics. It urged players not to stream the game while it works on a fix. Engadget has contacted publisher Square Enix for comment.

This isn't a catastrophic bug, unless you stream Avengers gameplay or anyone else is able to see your screen. But it's pretty bad, and the latest in a long line of hiccups for this game.

Even though Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix delayed the release date for several months, players encountered hundreds of bugs at launch, many of which were fixed in an update a couple of weeks later. Key updates such as the addition of more heroes and the current-gen console upgrades were delayed. Marvel's Avengers also failed to meet Square Enix's sales expectations.