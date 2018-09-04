'Marvel's Spider-Man' review: A spectacular adventure

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ is exactly what fans of the character have always wanted in a game.

Spider-Man is hands-down my favorite superhero. Sure, Superman is virtually a god, Batman is a goth with cool gadgets and Iron Man has more swagger than a billion Beyonces. But Spider-Man has always been my go-to hero.

So when Insomniac Games announced it was working on an original “Spider-Man” game with the help of Marvel for Sony’s (SNE) PlayStation 4, I couldn’t have been more excited. Judging by the reaction from gamers around the world, I wasn’t alone.



And after spending hours swinging through Manhattan, fighting super villains and street-level crooks alike, changing my costume more times than I’d like to admit and screeching every time I saw a nod to the comics or greater Marvel Universe, I can safely say this is the best “Spider-Man” game ever made. What’s more, it easily rivals DC’s “Batman: Arkham” series as the best superhero game, period.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man

“Spider-Man” thankfully, mercifully isn’t an origin story. We’ve seen Peter Parker get bit by a radioactive spider more times than anyone should have to. Instead, “Spider-Man” opens on a Peter Parker who’s older and wiser than the geeky high school student turned superhero we’ve watched and read about a million times.

It’s been about eight years since Parker initially gained his powers, and at this point he’s just about ready to shut down Wilson Fisk for good. The opening act, which doubles as the game’s tutorial, sees you swinging through Manhattan on your way to Fisk’s tower to help the police arrest the Kingpin.

Spider-Man rides the subway just like normal people. More

Throughout the opening mission, you learn how to webswing, web enemies, crawl through vents, use your spider sense to dodge bullets and rockets and, most importantly, how to throw a nasty haymaker.

From there, you’re off. You can tackle story missions and learn more about the mysterious group of seemingly super-powered masked criminals terrorizing the city, take down small time crooks, or do one of a seemingly endless number of collection quests.

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a “Spider-Man” story if things didn’t go sideways at one point. And oh, boy do they go sideways. “Spider-Man” hits all the right beats for the wall crawler, with only one or two narrative hiccups.

Swinging through the fantastically rendered concrete canyons of Manhattan, though, is easily one of the most impressive parts of the entire game. The way your webbing goes slack as you flick it at buildings before being pulled taut as you follow through on your swing is brilliantly executed.

Swinging around Manhattan is exhilarating. More

Adding to this is the way Spidey twists his body as you swing around the corners of buildings or through tight alleys. Even the web-head’s voice changes so that it sounds like he’s straining while he’s swinging versus when he’s on the grounds.

Speaking of which, getting around on two feet gives you a chance to experience the living breathing world that Insomniac created on the streets below. This isn’t a sanitized version of New York, either. Homelessness is a real enough problem for the city that Aunt May actually works in a shelter.

But it also has the kind of everyday things you’d expect from the Big Apple like people walking around aimlessly on the cellphones — some will even ask you to take a selfie with them. Heck, there’s even a gay pride flag flying outside buildings in Greenwich Village.

You’ll take on all manner of criminals in ‘Spider-Man.’ More

