Marvion™️ To Launch Inaugural Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) Session For Community Engagement Efforts on 15 Feb 2022 (Wed) at 3pm GMT

·4 min read
BONZ
  • BONZ

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be launching the inaugural "Ask-Me-Anything" (AMA) session on 15 February 2022 at 3pm GMT. This marks the beginning of a series of community engagement activities following BONZ's corporate acquisition of Marvion™️ and allows the wider community to ask questions in a live setting and have a constructive and engaging dialogue with the management team.

The inaugural AMA session will be an online session and it will cover three broad areas and will feature Mr Julian So, Vice Chairman of Marvion™️, together with Mr Malcolm Wright, Chief Compliance Officer of Marvion™️ who will touch on the recent corporate restructure, as well as compliance matters for hybrid-NFTs™️. Mr Will Brown, in his capacity as Consultant for Marvion™️ will be touching on the NFT outlook for the media markets based on his extensive experience in the related field. There will not be any forward looking statements or company forecasts or price sensitive information shared during the AMA session and will solely be used to address other questions on the company.

Commenting on the series of community engagement initiatives, Julian So, Vice Chairman of Marvion™️ said, "We have always been buoyed by the support the community has given us, and it is only natural to want to give back. While some may be very seasoned in the crypto space, others may not be and that is why we are embarking on these educational and informative AMA sessions to interact and connect with the community as a whole. We hope the audience will leave the sessions armed with clear and precise concepts that is all the hype in the metaverse right now. We want our community to be experts in blockchain, metaverse and NFT so that they understand Marvion's vision and are able to tell the rest of the world about it. We aim to turn this into a regular feature of our community engagement efforts."

To register for the upcoming AMA, please visit www.marvion.media/ama. Please note that all attendees are expected to register for the AMA and details of the AMA will be sent to your email account. Registration to the AMA will open on 9 Feb 2022.

About BONZ

The Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is developing business initiatives joining the latest blockchain technologies, through market merger and acquisitions to develop advanced media distribution solutions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion™️ is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs™️. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion™️ will be adopting their Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion™️ acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: marvion.media
Facebook: facebook.com/marvionmetaverse
Instagram: instagram.com/marvion.media
Twitter: twitter.com/marvion_media
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/marvion
Telegram: t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership title (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) contains the following:

  • A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

  • Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

  • Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-NFT holder.

  • Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

For media queries, please contact:

Parkson Yip
Marketing and PR Team
Media@Marvion.Media

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvion-to-launch-inaugural-ask-me-anything-ama-session-for-community-engagement-efforts-on-15-feb-2022-wed-at-3pm-gmt-301478760.html

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.

