Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0013

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0013 on the 15th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.2%, which is around the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 54.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 6.0%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.015 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.0153. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the last year, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's EPS has fallen by 54%. Decreases in earnings as large as this could start to put some pressure on the dividend if they are sustained for several years. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.