Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's (CVE:MAR.UN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to CA$0.0013. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 69.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 10.0%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has seen EPS fall by 70% over the last 12 months. Decreases in earnings as large as this could start to put some pressure on the dividend if they are sustained for several years. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.