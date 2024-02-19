Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0013

The board of Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving CA$0.0013 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 2.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 54.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 6.0%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2022, the annual payment back then was CA$0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.0153. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the last year, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's EPS has fallen by 54%. A large drop like this could indicate a major challenge in the business, and could certainly flow through to reduced dividend payments. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.