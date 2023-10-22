Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0013

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0013 per share on the 15th of November. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.4%.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 69.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 10.0%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was CA$0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.0153. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the last year, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's EPS has fallen by 70%. Decreases in earnings as large as this could start to put some pressure on the dividend if they are sustained for several years. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

