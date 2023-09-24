Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's (CVE:MAR.UN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.0013

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's (CVE:MAR.UN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0013 per share on 16th of October. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is around the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 69.9% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 10.0%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.015 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.0153. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. EPS has fallen over the last year, with this year's number 70% below last year. Decreases in earnings as large as this could start to put some pressure on the dividend if they are sustained for several years. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.