Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0013

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's (CVE:MAR.UN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0013 per share on 15th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 2.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 62.4% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 7.3%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has seen EPS fall by 62% over the last 12 months. Decreases in earnings as large as this could start to put some pressure on the dividend if they are sustained for several years. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here