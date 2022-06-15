U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.50
    +25.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,847.00
    +186.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.50
    +88.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.20
    +13.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.62
    +1.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.60
    +15.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    +0.29 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0880
    +0.2690 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,576.30
    +379.57 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.03
    +33.79 (+7.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MAR-UN.V

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Marwest Apartment REIT" or the "REIT") (TSXV: MAR.UN) announced that its Trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.00125 per trust unit ("Trust Unit") of the REIT for the month of June 2022, representing a cash distribution per Trust Unit of $0.015 on an annualized basis. The cash distributions will be made on July 15, 2022 to Unitholders on record as of June 30, 2022.

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust logo (CNW Group/Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust)
Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust logo (CNW Group/Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust)

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 8,668,564 Units, and 10,841,274 Exchangeable Units issued and outstanding.

About Marwest Apartment REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Manitoba. The REIT was formed to provide Unitholders with the opportunity to invest in the Canadian multi-family rental sector through the ownership of high-quality income-producing properties, with an initial focus on stable markets throughout Western Canada.

Marwest REIT's management team and Trustees have over 100 years of combined experience in multi-residential real estate. They bring a strong combination of development, construction, management, and financing experience, along with significant governance expertise. The REIT has an external asset and property management agreement through the Marwest Group of Companies. The Marwest Group of Companies is a fully integrated real estate group that specializes in development, construction, and property management. Now in its third generation of operations, the Marwest Group has developed over 12,000 units, and currently manages over 2,500 units, providing the REIT with an array of top calibre tools, industry know-how and strong relationships. Marwest Apartment REIT will continue to benefit from the expertise and strong infrastructure that is currently in place through the Marwest Group.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about the REIT's current monthly cash distribution policy that constitute forward–looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward–looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward–looking statements. The declaration and/or payment of future cash distributions will be dependent upon a number of factors, including but not limited to the financial performance, financial condition and financial requirements of the REIT. Although management of the REIT believes that the expectations reflected in forward– looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward– looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the REIT disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward–looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The Trust Units are not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the REIT in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

SOURCE Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c8838.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Why stocks and bonds went into relief-rally mode after Fed’s jumbo rate hike

    Investors were 'fearing the worst' heading into Federal Reserve policy meeting, says one hedge-fund manager.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession F

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Fed: CPI and inflation data was 'violent and brutal', portfolio manager says

    Jason England, Global Bonds Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, and Christian Hoffmann, Thornburg Investment Mgmt. Portfolio Manager, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's 75 basis point rate hike in relation to market reactions, inflation, CPI data, and market volatility.

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell signaled another big move next month, intensifying a fight to contain rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US Econo

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • The Funded: QuantumScape's stock dropped to an all-time low after its manufacturing chief resigned

    The battery company's stock is trading about 64% below the price it debuted at after a November 2020 merger with a blank check company.

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Despite the Largest Fed Rate Hike in Decades, 1 Stock Steered the Dow Higher

    The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a percent today in an abnormally large hike.