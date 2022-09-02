U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.02
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.80
    +11.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    +0.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1560
    -0.0620 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,919.04
    -79.61 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.59
    -7.08 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Mary Lou McDonald to meet political and business leaders on California visit

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald is travelling to California this weekend for a series of engagements.  During the visit, she will brief Governor Newsom, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and a number of state and congressional representatives including Congressman Mike Thompson, Assembly member James Gallagher and Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis the first woman elected Lieutenant Governor of California with responsibility for International Affairs and Trade.  She will be meeting with senior global executives from several US companies including Google and Salesforce and address business leaders at an event hosted by the Bay Area Council.  She will also meet with Irish Consul General Micheál Smith with Tourism Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, and the IDA.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald (PRNewsfoto/Platinum Advisors DC on Behalf of Mary Lou McDonald)
Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald (PRNewsfoto/Platinum Advisors DC on Behalf of Mary Lou McDonald)

She will address the Labor Day breakfast organised by the San Francisco Labor Council and attend a number of Irish Community events in Pairc na nGael and the United Ireland Cultural Centre.  She will deliver a keynote address in the University of San Francisco on Wednesday evening.

Ms McDonald said:
"I am travelling to California later this week and I look forward to meeting with political representatives, business leaders, trade unions and the Irish community.

"While we are dealing with many challenges, this is a time of real hope and opportunity in Ireland. The social and economic opportunities are immense and we want to see them realised.  This requires planning and preparation, something which the current FF/FG government are completely failing to do.  That is why we have a generation being left behind, a generation who will be worse off than their parents and locked out opportunity and home ownership. This cannot go on – we need change, we need progress, we need opportunity.  We need our young people to have a stake in the future, a future in Ireland.

"We are approaching the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, an agreement that shows what can be achieved when people come together in common purpose.  25 years on we are now beginning to write the next chapter in Ireland's story – the re-unification of Ireland.  The role of the US in securing the Good Friday Agreement was critical and their voice will be just as important as we move towards referenda on Irish unity.

"But as we look to the future we are dealing with huge challenges globally and in Ireland.  The ongoing war in Ukraine, a cost of living crisis, the fallout of a toxic Brexit, a very real and present climate emergency and a full out attack on the Good Friday Agreement from a British Tory party in internal disarray.  As they elect a new leader in the coming days we need to see a change of direction.  We need to see a recommitment to the Good Friday Agreement, real support for the restoration of the political institutions and an end to game playing around the Irish protocol and the unilateral actions of the British Government.
And voices in Ireland and the US could not be more unified in making it clear to Britain that this needs to happen.

"My message on this trip is about change, opportunity and working together in common cause and that is what I'm committed to delivering."

Mary Lou McDonald will deliver a keynote address in the University of San Francisco at 7pm on Wednesday on the topic of "A Decade of Opportunity: Building a New and United Ireland - An Evening with Mary Lou McDonald" The event will be live streamed.

Contact: Siobhán Fenton
Sinn Féin Press Office
siobhan.fenton@sinnfein.ie

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-lou-mcdonald-to-meet-political-and-business-leaders-on-california-visit-301617275.html

SOURCE Platinum Advisors DC on Behalf of Mary Lou McDonald

Recommended Stories

  • CIBC donates $50,000 to support flood relief efforts in Pakistan

    CIBC announced today it is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support relief operations in Pakistan, following heavy monsoon rains and floods that have caused the deaths of thousands and catastrophic damage to infrastructure across the country since mid-June.

  • Hong Kong-based Intchains to offer 3.58 million ADS in planned IPO

    Intchains Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-based maker of chips and software for blockchain applications, filed for an initial public offering on Friday with plans to offer 3.58 million American Depositary Shares. Each ADS is equal to two Class A ordinary shares. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "ICG." Maxim Group LLC is sole underwriter on the deal. Proceeds of the deal will be used to fund the development of the company's Xihe and Wangshu platforms, to fund R&D, to establish a

  • Samaritan's Purse providing food, water, shelter in flooded Pakistan

    As floodwaters debilitate much of Pakistan, the death toll continues to rise. Overwhelming monsoon rainfall has killed more than 1,100 people, injured at least 3,500, and flooded millions of acres of land—submerging homes, roads, and livestock in its wake.

  • Twitter Asks for Musk to Turn Over Texts From First Six Months of 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is asking a judge to order Elon Musk to turn over all of his text messages from the first six months of 2022, saying the billionaire wasn’t cooperating in exchanging evidence ahead of trial in the fight over his $44 billion buyout offer.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for

  • China Calls Out U.S. Chip Ban as Bully Move

    China lashed out at the U.S. directive for two chipmakers to stop selling some computer chips to China that are used for artificial intelligence.

  • August jobs report isn’t enough to ‘please the Fed,’ strategist says

    Former Chase Chief Economist Anthony Chan and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report, labor supply, labor demand, rate hikes, and the outlook for the economy amid recessionary fears.

  • Gazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction

  • Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could no longer provide a timefrme for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • With a potential recession hanging over the country, more states issue stimulus checks — is yours one of them?

    The White House hasn’t announced any new stimulus checks, but several states have approved bills that will see money coming to residents.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slides as investors digest jobs data, Gazprom halt

    Wall Street's main indexes fell in afternoon trading on Friday as investors digested mixed jobs data, while renewed concerns over the European gas crisis prompted investors to sell equities heading into a long weekend. The main three indexes opened sharply higher following the jobs data that showed stronger-than-expected hiring but an uptick in unemployment rate which eased some fears about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

  • U.S. stocks head for 3rd straight weekly loss after giving up gains seen on ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report

    U.S. stocks turn lower Friday afternoon, giving up gains seen after data showed the U.S. economy added more than 300,000 jobs last month.

  • Fed seen sticking to interest rate hikes even as unemployment rises

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is seen sticking to sharp interest rate hikes in coming months to cool inflation, but rising U.S. unemployment and a slowdown in wage growth has traders betting that borrowing costs next year may not end up quite as high as previously anticipated. That's the read from markets after the Labor Department reported Friday that employers added a more-than-expected 315,000 jobs last month, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% as more workers joined the labor force, and wage growth slowed from its earlier torrid pace. Traders still expect the Fed to deliver a third 75-basis point rate hike at its Sept 20-21 meeting, lifting the benchmark rate to 3%-3.25%, though they have pared that probability to 60% from 70% before the report, based on the CME Fedwatch tool.

  • Oil Posts Weekly Loss as Global Energy Demand Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell this week as prospects for a global economic slowdown weighed heavily on the demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingWest Texas Intermediate futures dropped

  • US Labor Force Surge Could Ease Pressure on the Fed for Big Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The strong August jobs report means the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates, though a surge in the US labor force could give central bankers the option to back off a little if they choose.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Rate-Hike Woe

  • Yellen’s Win on Russia Oil Still Faces Risky Road to Success

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has once again achieved an unexpected win on the global stage, rallying allies to a plan to curb Russian oil revenues. But, as before, it remains unclear whether she can make her proposal a reality.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly Losses on Ra

  • August jobs report: U.S. payrolls grew by 315,000 last month

    The Labor Department released its August monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are the highlights, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

    Chicago is one of the nation's gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois' "red flag” law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. It's a pattern that's played out in New Mexico, with nearly 600 gun homicides during that period and a mere eight uses of its red flag law. An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use the red flag laws touted as the most powerful tool to stop gun violence before it happens, a trend blamed on a lack of awareness of the laws and resistance by some authorities to enforce them even as shootings and gun deaths soar.

  • Labor Day: Is Costco open? Will USPS, FedEx and UPS make deliveries?

    A guide to whether post offices, schools, banks and other services and stores are closed for Labor Day on Monday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Gazprom Won’t Reopen Pipeline; Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession. That announcement came hours after the Group of Seven said it plans to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Rus

  • US Employers Add 315,000 Jobs as More Workers Join Labor Force

    (Bloomberg) -- US employers added a healthy number of jobs in August and a steady stream of people entering the workforce lifted the unemployment rate, suggesting some easing in the tight labor market and offering mixed implications for the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Head for Weekly