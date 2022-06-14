Mary Pouliot Appointed Executive Vice President, Americas Thetford North America

Thetford North America appoints Mary Pouliot to Executive Vice President

Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 14, 2022

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees today that Mary Pouliot has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President, Americas (“EVP”) effective immediately. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Stephane Cordeille.

As EVP, Mary will be responsible for the Thetford North America operational and strategic vision. The Americas Management Team will report directly to her. Mary will continue to work closely with the shareholders and the Board of Directors.

“Mary’s leadership and dedication to the industry and our customers is second to none. There is no one more qualified or prepared to rise to the occasion and take over the American operations for Thetford and Norcold,” said Cordeille “Mary has been with Thetford North America for over 16 years. She has risen through the ranks from Director of Customer Service to Director of OEM Sales, to VP of Sales & Marketing. No one is more intimately involved with and focused on our customers than she is.”

Beyond her tenure at Thetford North America, Pouliot also serves as Chairman of the Board for the RV Technical Institute, Executive Committee Treasurer of the RV Industry Association (RVIA) Board of Directors, Chair of the RV Supplier Committee and is a member of the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) Board of Directors. She lives in Hartland, Michigan with her husband and three children.

“This is an exciting time at Thetford North America. I am eager to take on this new role and determined to continue to advance our progress across our operations and customer support functions,” stated Pouliot.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Thetford LLC is the world’s leading supplier of sanitation products for the RV, marine and heavy-duty truck industries. Thetford is a privately held company with seven manufacturing facilities in four nations.

Norcold LLC of Sidney, Ohio, America’s leading manufacturer of gas-absorption and AC/DC refrigerator/freezers for the RV, marine and truck markets.

