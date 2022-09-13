U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.51 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -28.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0188 (-1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5650
    +1.7650 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,224.34
    -2,099.53 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun Joins President Biden to Commemorate the Historic Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

Sunrun Inc.
·2 min read
Sunrun Inc.
Sunrun Inc.

Powell joined Clean Energy for America to discuss the historic investments and impact on working families, local economies, and environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today joined President Joe Biden at The White House to celebrate the passage of the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which invests $369 billion to fight climate change.

During her visit, Powell spoke alongside other industry leaders, where she discussed the importance of clean home-based energy systems to fortify the nation’s grid and more affordably and resiliently respond to climate change. She also addressed the impact the IRA will have on the growing demand for rooftop solar, battery storage and electric vehicles as extreme weather threatens the grid and home electricity rates surge to nearly 16% higher than last year. Powell highlighted how Americans can find relief from inflation by taking advantage of programs and incentives in the IRA to switch to cleaner, cheaper solar energy, home heating, cooking, and vehicle technology, which can save households up to $1,800 per year.

“We are seeing an unprecedented rise in energy inflation, wildfires, heat waves and freezing temperatures, and they are all creating demand for rooftop solar and battery storage,” Powell said. “I applaud the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act because it drastically increases access to clean, reliable, and, in particular, affordable sources of energy. American families can now take advantage of new tax incentives for home solar, batteries, heating, electric vehicles and so much more. It’s a huge win for the American people.”

Sunrun has seen increasing demand for its products, including record-high sales activity in July and 33% year-over-year growth in Solar Energy Capacity Installed, as reported in the company's second quarter earnings. Strong growth trends in residential solar are expected to accelerate with the passage of the IRA, which provides a 10-year extension of the 30% solar tax credit as well as a $7,500 credit for new electric vehicles and a $4,000 credit for used electric vehicles. Solar and battery storage projects installed in low-income areas can receive an additional 10% bonus tax credit, and projects installed on affordable multifamily housing can receive an extra 20% bonus tax credit.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solutions bring families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Senior Manager, Public Relations
press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
Senior Vice President, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com


Recommended Stories

  • Micron Technology Is Facing Headwinds, but Has Low Valuation

    The memory and storage chip manufacturer is facing lower demand

  • Elon Musk Has a Solution for the Energy Grid. And He’s Probably Right.

    Climate change and renewable power are in the news with record temperatures and wildfires in California threatening citizens with rolling blackouts.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Sold Off Today

    At their lowest points through 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had shed 6.7%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) 7.5%, and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) 4.9%. Investors dumped these stocks after the latest economic data refueled fears of an economic slowdown that could force these companies to cut back on their plans. Although economists expected inflation in the U.S. to drop by 10 basis points in August versus July in what would have been the first signs of inflation cooling down, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics poured cold water on their hopes.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today.

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Retirees Could Soon Get Their Biggest Social Security Raise in More Than 40 Years

    With inflation still climbing, the Social Security cost-of-living increase is projected to jump 8.7% next year.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • 1 Picture That Sums Up Moderna's Biggest Problem

    You might think that investors would love Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) based on its business performance. It's on track to sell $21 billion of its COVID-19 vaccines this year. The company also continues to pick up authorizations and approvals across the world for its new vaccine targeting the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were shaking off market woes today and up 14.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Notable was the fact that the Nasdaq Composite Index was tanking 3.9% on a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation this morning. Specifically, tiny Aehr Test Systems said the purchase order was from a new customer, "to be used for qualification of Aehr's wafer-level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets."

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Year to date, Unity is down 74%. This raises the likelihood of further interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the near term. Higher interest rates are bad for stocks that trade at high valuations since it means a lower present value for future profits when estimating the long-term value of a business.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks log worst day since 2020 as CPI triggers meltdown

    U.S. stocks nosedived Tuesday after a surprising inflation report showed prices rose more than expected last month.