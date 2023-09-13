Mary Scully Bought 100% More Shares In Capital Bancorp

Investors who take an interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Mary Scully, recently paid US$19.68 per share to buy US$108k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 100%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Capital Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Randall Levitt for US$259k worth of shares, at about US$17.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$19.27. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Capital Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Capital Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Capital Bancorp insiders own about US$88m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Capital Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Capital Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Capital Bancorp (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

